Trends in Point of Purchase Packaging Market 2025-2035

Ottawa, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global point of purchase packaging market generated notable revenue in 2025, and this amount is projected to increase considerably by 2034, according to research conducted by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The significance of the point of purchase packaging market depends on its dual role as both a product container along with a powerful marketing tool which boosts sales. It boosts brand visibility as well as recognition in crowded retail spaces, influences user behavior now of purchase, and affects impulse buys.

What is Meant by Point of Purchase Packaging?

Point of purchase packaging is the kind of secondary packaging and displays utilized in retail stores to attract users and encourage impulse buys at the moment of decision. It involves items such as floor stands, counter displays, end caps, and even shelf talkers, strategically placed to grab attention and encourage products, usually with special provides or seasonal items. The main drivers for the point of purchase packaging market are technological advancements such as digital printing and even smart packaging, a strong need for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, and the demand for consumer engagement via visually appealing and customized designs.

What are the Latest Trends in the Point of Purchase Packaging Market?

Integration of Smart Technologies

It improves consumer engagement, enhances supply chain efficiency, and offers data-driven insights for brands. Technologies such as NFC tags, QR codes, and RFID enable interactive experiences, real-time tracking, as well as authentication, which propel customer satisfaction, brand transparency, and even overall operational effectiveness. Data collected from smart packaging offers valuable insights into consumer behavior together with product performance, that brands can use to make better business decisions.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Point of Purchase Packaging Market?

Increasing Importance of Brand Differentiation

In a marketplace saturated with general products, different point of purchase packaging (through vibrant colors, unique shapes, and eye-catching graphics) assists a product stand out physically and visually from competitors. This initial visual impact is vital, as consumers usually make buying decisions within few seconds of seeing a product. High-quality, innovative packaging can now signal a premium product, justify a greater price point and build immediate trust with the user, even for a new brand. Consistent branding over all packaging formats reinforces brand identity, creating consumers more likely to consider a familiar and trusted brand.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Point of Purchase Packaging Market?

North America leads the point of purchase packaging market because of a combination of high retail competition, strong user demand for visually appealing and even functional displays, rapid adoption of new technologies such as digital printing and smart packaging, and a solid e-commerce sector which necessitates improved in-store experiences. Consumers are increasingly affected by packaging design, with a rising preference for on-the-spot purchases propelled by attractive, high-impact displays now placed strategically in stores.

U.S. Market Trends:

The U.S. point of purchase packaging market is undergoing growth driven by raised retail competition and also promotional activity. Key trends include the usage of interactive and attention-grabbing displays with features such as QR codes and also augmented reality (AR), a strong option for sustainable and even paper-based materials, and also a shift towards visually appealing designs which improve brand visibility at the shelf level.

Canada Market Trends:

Key trends in Canada's point of purchase packaging market involve the drive for sustainability, the usage of digital and smart packaging, customization along with personalization, and the growth of convenience-focused displays.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia Pacific in the Point of Purchase Packaging Market?

With over 55% of Asia's population anticipated to live in urban areas by 2030, consumer lifestyles along with shopping habits are evolving. There is a remarkable shift towards sustainable packaging alternatives, influenced by growing environmental knowledge among consumers and also stringent government regulations banning single-use plastics. This has now created opportunities for eco-friendly point of purchase materials such as corrugated solutions, recycled paperboard, and biodegradable substrates, which brands use to work with sustainability goals and also attract environmentally conscious consumers.

China Market Trends:

China's point of purchase packaging market is rising rapidly, driven by organized retail growth and digital technology. Key trends involve the adoption of smart packaging with features QR codes for interactivity and authentication, the usage of digital printing for customizable along with eye-catching designs, and a target on experiential retailtainment, which boosts need for innovative and visually engaging POP displays.

Japan Market Trends

Key trends in Japan's point of purchase packaging market involve a strong focus on sustainability via eco-friendly materials and even reduced waste, the integration of smart retail technology such as IoT, and a continued impact on aesthetic, high-quality designs which reflect conventional Japanese hospitality principles. The market is anticipated for strong growth, driven by consumer knowledge and government initiatives.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Product / Display Type Insights

Why did the Pallet / Display Pallets Segment Dominate the Point of Purchase Packaging Market in 2024?

This is because of their effectiveness for large-scale promotions, and cost-effectiveness, along with operational benefits such as easy handling and quick setup. They are ideal for bulk merchandising as well as high-traffic areas, improve brand visibility via large graphic areas, and are greatly compatible with automated handling systems, which decreases labor costs for retailers. Pallet displays functions seamlessly with automated handling systems, and simplifying logistics together with inventory management.

The custom fixtures & permanent merchandising units segment considered as the fastest growing in the point of purchase packaging market during the forecast period. Due to raised brand investment in premium, durable displays that improve long-term brand presence along with customer engagement. These permanent units are important for high-value categories such as electronics and beauty, and even longevity makes them more cost-effective over time as compared to temporary solutions, even as they implement modern elements such as sustainability and interactive technology. Permanent units, like metal-frame structures or high-quality wooden, are durable and programmed to last, making them a cost-effective long-term solution for many brands with a significant in-store presence.

Material Insights

Why did the Paper / Paperboard / Corrugated Segment Dominate the Point of Purchase Market in 2024?

This is due to high consumer need for convenience and portability, impulse buying propelled by visually appealing displays, and even the constant demand for seasonal and promotional packaging. The industry's reliance on packaged goods, affected by busy lifestyles and also shifts towards ready-to-eat options, guarantees continuous need for innovative and accessible packaging solutions. Packaging serves as a vital tool for brand visibility along with communication. Food and beverage brands invest highly in distinctive packaging designs to now tackle crowded shelves and convey data about product quality and nutrition.

The composite / mixed materials segment considered as the fastest growing in the point of purchase market during the forecast period. Composites can be molded into intricate as well as complex shapes, which enables for custom, eye-catching displays which help brands stand out in a visually competitive retail environment. This design freedom, coupled with a broad range of available finishes, permits an elevated brand perception which can be tailored to specific marketing needs.

Unlike conventional materials, composites are now resistant to corrosion, rot, and even significant growth or contraction with temperature changes. Thus, this longevity means displays demand less maintenance and even fewer replacements, resulting in lower lifecycle expenses, a major advantage for both producers and retailers.

End-Use / Industry Insights

Why did the Food & Beverages Segment Dominate the Point of Purchase Packaging Market in 2024?

The industry's reliance on packaged goods, impacted by busy lifestyles along with shifts towards ready-to-eat options, ensures continuous requirement for innovative and accessible packaging solutions. The frequent usage of limited-time provides, seasonal products, as well as holiday promotions in the food and beverage industry demands packaging that can be easily advertised and even changed to capitalize on these events.

Retail Format / Channel Insights

Why did the Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment Dominates the Point of Purchase Packaging Market in 2024?

Due to their high user traffic, broad product variety, and even ability to facilitate impulse buys via strategic placement. These large retail formats act as a cross over between producers and consumers, attracting shoppers with discounts and also convenience, which offers a large and effective platform for many brands to display their products utilizing creative point of purchase packaging to drive visibility and sales. The sheer size along with layout of hypermarkets and supermarkets enable for strategic placement of products and also displays, which can significantly affect purchasing decisions.

The e-commerce / omnichannel segment considered as the fastest growing in the point of purchase packaging market during the forecast period.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Point of Purchase Packaging Market

In June 2024, Sonoco Products Company declared a definitive agreement to obtain Eviosys from KPS Capital Partners in a $3.9 billion deal. The acquisition targets to expand Sonoco’s metal as well as aerosol packaging footprint and drive its adjusted earnings per share by over 25%.





Top Point of Purchase Packaging Market Players

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

International Paper Company

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Siffron

Marketing Alliance Group

Felbro, Inc.

Fencor Packaging Group Limited

Hawver Display

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Creative Displays Now





Segments Covered in the Report

By Product / Display Type

Pallet / Display Pallets

Floor Displays (free-standing units)

Counter / Countertop Displays

End-cap Displays

Shelf-Ready Packaging / Shelf Talkers / Shelf Wobblers

Dump Bins & Hanging Displays

Custom Fixtures & Permanent Merchandising Units





By Material

Paper / Paperboard / Corrugated (folding cartons & corrugated boards)

Plastic (PVC, PET, acrylic)

Wood & MDF (premium fixtures)

Metal (wire racks, stands)

Composite / Mixed materials





By End-Use / Industry

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumer Electronics & Accessories

FMCG (Household goods)

Pharmaceuticals & OTC

Alcohol & Tobacco (where allowed)

Others (Automotive accessories, toys, etc.)





By Retail Format / Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail / Pharmacies

Big-Box / Discount Retailers

E-commerce / Omnichannel





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



