Trends Affecting Tertiary Packaging Market Growth

Ottawa, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tertiary packaging market, valued at a substantial level in 2025, is projected to experience notable growth and reach a considerably higher valuation by 2034, as highlighted in a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Insights

By region, the Asia Pacific region has dominated the market, having the biggest share in 2025.

By region, North America is expected to rise at a notable CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By material, the plastic segment has contributed the largest market share in 2024.

By material, the paper and paperboard segment is expected to experience a notable CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By product type, the corrugated box segment contributed the largest share in 2025.

By product type, the trays segment is expected to experience a notable CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By end use, the pharma manufacturer segment contributed the largest share in 2025.

By end use, the contract packaging segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

Key Technological Shifts

Rising adoption of automation and robotics in packaging and warehouse handling is expected to reduce labor costs and improve speed and accuracy.

Integration of IoT-enabled tracking, RFID, and smart sensors for real-time visibility of shipments, condition monitoring, and asset security.

Development of lightweight, recyclable, and bio-based materials to enhance sustainability without compromising performance.

Advancements in digital printing and customization technologies to support brand communication and regulatory compliance.

Market Overview

The tertiary packaging market is witnessing rapid growth since long-distance logistics, international trade, and e-commerce demand robust, affordable protective solutions. Material selection and system upgrades are being impacted by the growing emphasis on sustainability, automation, and traceability. High-performance tertiary packaging formats are in constant demand from sectors like consumer goods, food, and pharmaceuticals. Supply chain visibility and optimized warehousing are receiving more funding, which is encouraging adoption. Additionally, innovations in lightweight and recyclable materials are improving cost efficiency and environmental performance.

Key Trends

Trend Description Shift towards sustainable Materials Growing demand for recyclable, reusable, and biobased tertiary packaging to reduce environmental impact and comply with regulations Growth of E-commerce packaging Rising online retail volumes are increasing the need for durable, lightweight, and cost-efficient shipping solutions Adoption of Smart Tracking Technologies Increased use of RFID, OR codes, and IoT sensors to enable real-time tracking, visibility, and security in logistics Focus on Supply Chain Automation Automation and robotics are being deployed to improve operational efficiency, reduce labor dependence.

Opportunities

Sustainable and Circular Packaging Solutions



Rising regulatory pressure and corporate ESG targets are creating opportunities for recyclable, reusable, and compostable tertiary packaging formats with lower carbon footprints.

Smart Packaging and Digital Traceability



Increased adoption of RFID, IoT sensors, and automated tracking offers growth potential for companies developing technology-enabled packaging that enhances visibility and security.

Automation and Robotics Integration



High labor costs and e-commerce growth are pushing manufacturers and logistics firms to invest in automated handling, palletizing, and warehouse systems, opening avenues for tech-driven packaging solutions.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segmental Insights

By Material

Plastic segment is dominating the tertiary packaging market in 2025, backed by strength, affordability, and exceptional barrier protection when shipping over long distances because plastics are lightweight, resistant to harsh logistics conditions, and compatible with automated handling systems. Manufacturers favor them for their robust use in FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce, which helps to maintain their commanding market share.

The paper and paperboard segment is growing rapidly, motivated by the need to reduce plastic waste due to regulations and the acceleration of sustainability goals. Businesses are using recyclable tertiary packaging materials more frequently to satisfy environmentally conscious customers and improve their brand's reputation. Its competitiveness against plastic solutions was further enhanced by developments in fiber strength and printing capabilities. It remains the preferred solution for bulk transport due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and customizable formats.

By Product Type

The corrugated box segment is dominating the tertiary packaging market in 2025. Industries rely on corrugated packaging for stack efficiency, shock absorption, and branding flexibility. Its universal availability and cost efficiency supported its continued leadership across supply chains.

Trays fastest segment is growing rapidly, driven by growing use in electronics, food, and pharmaceuticals for better product stability while in transit. Their space-saving design, moisture resistance, and stackability improved shipping efficiency and decreased material waste. Demand among brands focused on sustainability was also increased by advancements in bioplastic trays and molded fiber.

By End User

The pharma manufacturer segment is dominating the tertiary packaging market in 2025 due to strict regulatory standards requiring secure, tamper-evident and tra and traceable packaging solutions. High product value, cold chain logistics, and global distribution networks increased the demand for robust tertiary packaging formats. Investments in serialization and temperature-controlled logistics further reinforced sector dominance.

The contract packaging segment is growing rapidly, driven by growing demand from small and mid-sized businesses because of the quick industrialization growth of manufacturing centers and the robust expansion of export and e-commerce.

By Region

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the tertiary packaging market in 2025, with the market demand was increased by decreasing production costs, expanding logistics infrastructure, and growing consumption in developing nations like China and India. Market leadership was further strengthened by regional government initiatives that promoted trade.

India Tertiary Packaging Market

India is dominating the market because manufacturing is expanding quickly, e-commerce is expanding, and exports of consumer goods, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals are increasing. Businesses are being encouraged to switch to more robust, lightweight, and recyclable packaging formats by government programs that support logistics, warehousing, and sustainability. Market consumption is being further increased by the growing use of 3PL services and contract manufacturing.

The North America segment is growing rapidly, bolstered by the need for premium packaging, growing automation in logistics, and more stringent sustainability regulations. Advanced tertiary packaging formats have become more popular due to supply chain modernization and high e-commerce penetration. Regional growth momentum was accelerated by investments in recycled materials, tracking technologies, and smart packaging.

U.S. Tertiary Packaging Market

The U.S. tertiary packaging market is growing rapidly, backed by automation, intelligent supply chain technologies, and stringent packaging compliance requirements for food, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. To maximize shipping efficacy and achieve ESG goals, businesses are investing in cutting-edge materials traceability systems and environmentally friendly solutions. Robotics adoption in warehousing and strong demand from e-commerce fulfillment centers are driving market expansion.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, SIG announced the opening of its first aseptic carton pack production plant in India (Ahmedabad, Gujarat), representing a 90 million investment. The facility is designed to produce up to 4 billion packs annually and aims to serve the fast-growing beverage and dairy sectors in India. This expansion strengthens SIG's footprint in Asia and supports increasing demand for sustainable and efficient packaging formats.

In November 2025, TOPPAN speciality forms installed a hybrid manufacturing line capable of producing both BOPP and BOPE films. The new line is expected to boost film production capacity by approximately 40% and will supply advanced packaging solutions to converters and FMCG players . The investment reflects rising demand for high-performance, recyclable flexible packaging materials in Asia.

In November 2025, UFlex Ltd revealed plans to invest over Rs 700 crore to expand its packaging film manufacturing facility in Karnataka. The expansion will add 54,00 MTPA of additional capacity to meet rising demand from domestic and international markets. The investment supports UFlex's goal of strengthening its position as a major global supplier of flexible packaging films.



Market Companies

DS Smith: Provides sustainable fiber-based packaging and recycling services.

Becton Dickinson: Manufactures global medical devices and healthcare technology solutions.

Manufactures global medical devices and healthcare technology solutions. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (O-I Glass): World's largest producer of glass containers.

WestRock Company: Supplies paper and corrugated and consumer packaging products.

Comar: Designs and manufactures medical and pharmaceutical plastic packaging solutions.

Designs and manufactures medical and . Amcor plc: A global leader in diverse, responsible packaging solutions (flexible and rigid).

SGD Pharma: Produces high-quality molded and tubular glass packaging for the pharma industry.

Produces high-quality molded and tubular . Schott AG: International technology group specializing in specialty glass and advanced materials.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic Polyethylene LDPE HDPE Polypropylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polystyrene PET

Metal Aluminium Tin

Others



By Product Type

Corrugated Box

Crates

Containers

Trays

Drums

Pallets

By End User

Contract Packaging

Pharma Manufacturer

Warehouse & Logistics

Chemicals Manufacturer

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





