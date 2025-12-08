Northwestern Mutual Foundation Highlights the Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day, more than 1,000 families worldwide face the unimaginable: a childhood cancer diagnosis. Beyond the emotional toll, the financial burden can be overwhelming, with studies showing that 60% of families lose significant household income as a result of a childhood cancer diagnosis. Recently, Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss how the company’s scholarship program is helping ease that burden for survivors and their families.

Through the Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation awards students who have been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or a sibling, with scholarships to pursue higher education. The initiative reflects what the company calls “goldeNMoments™” or moments of joy, resilience and community impact that light the path toward a cancer-free future.

Now in its 8th year, 371 scholarships have been awarded to survivors and siblings, totaling $3.1 million. The impact extends far beyond financial relief: nearly half of all recipients have gone on to pursue careers in nursing, medicine or healthcare, often inspired by the medical teams who supported their families.

Looking ahead to the 2026–27 academic year, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation will award $500,000 in scholarships to 50 students, 25 survivors and 25 siblings. Each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship, with the option to renew a second year for a total of up to $10,000 per student. Applications for the 2026-27 school year are open now until Feb. 2, 2026.

To learn more, visit https://northwesternmutual-foundation.com/scholarships/.

About Steve Radke

Steve Radke serves as Northwestern Mutual’s Vice President of Government and Community Relations and President of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. He leads the company’s public policy efforts as well as its national and local philanthropic initiatives, including major investments in childhood cancer research, education, and community development. A long-time leader in government relations, Radke added the role of Foundation President in 2021 and continues to guide the company’s impact strategy. He also holds key leadership roles within the life insurance industry and works closely with organizations such as ACLI, NAIFA, and Finseca.

