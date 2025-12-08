Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 8 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 46,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 1 to 5 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 1/12/2025 10,000 53.28 52.40 53.55 532,835 2/12/2025 10,000 53.47 53.15 53.85 534,720 3/12/2025 10,000 55.58 54.55 56.00 555,777 4/12/2025 8,000 60.43 56.90 61.40 483,438 5/12/2025 8,000 62.25 61.05 63.10 497,964 TOTAL 46,000 56.62 52.40 63.10 2,604,734

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 806,491 treasury shares.



