Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 8 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 46,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 1 to 5 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
1/12/202510,00053.2852.4053.55532,835
2/12/202510,00053.4753.1553.85534,720
3/12/202510,00055.5854.5556.00555,777
4/12/20258,00060.4356.9061.40483,438
5/12/20258,00062.2561.0563.10497,964
TOTAL46,00056.6252.4063.102,604,734

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 806,491 treasury shares.



