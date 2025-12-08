Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 8 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 46,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 1 to 5 December 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|1/12/2025
|10,000
|53.28
|52.40
|53.55
|532,835
|2/12/2025
|10,000
|53.47
|53.15
|53.85
|534,720
|3/12/2025
|10,000
|55.58
|54.55
|56.00
|555,777
|4/12/2025
|8,000
|60.43
|56.90
|61.40
|483,438
|5/12/2025
|8,000
|62.25
|61.05
|63.10
|497,964
|TOTAL
|46,000
|56.62
|52.40
|63.10
|2,604,734
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 806,491 treasury shares.