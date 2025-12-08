BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Confluent, Inc. (Nasdaq – CFLT), Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE – EB), Crawford United Corporation (OTC – CRAWA), Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTC – MCBI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Confluent, Inc. (Nasdaq – CFLT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Confluent will be acquired by IBM (NYSE - IBM) for $31.00 per share in cash in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $11 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Confluent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/confluent-inc-nasdaq-cflt/.

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE – EB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Eventbrite will be acquired by Bending Spoons for $4.50 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $500 million. The investigation concerns whether the Eventbrite Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/eventbrite-inc-nyse-eb/.

Crawford United Corporation (OTC – CRAWA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Crawford United will be acquired by SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE -SPXC) for $83.42 per share, representing an aggregate transaction value of $300 million. The investigation concerns whether the Crawford United Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/crawford-united-corporation-otc-crawa/.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTC – MCBI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Mountain Commerce will be acquired by Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE - HOMB). Mountain Commerce shareholders will receive 0.850 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Mountain Commerce common stock they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares with record dates following the closing. Based on a price per share of Home BancShares stock of $27.66 during the 20-trading-day period ending on December 5, 2025, the per share implied consideration value is $23.51. The investigation concerns whether the Mountain Commerce Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/mountain-commerce-bancorp-inc-otc-mcbi/.

