The Toy Association Shares the Top Holiday Toys of 2025 with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday season, The Toy Association unveiled its list of the Top Holiday Toys of 2025, featuring the most innovative and in-demand products expected to dominate wish lists this season. Recently, Toy Trends Specialist, Jennifer Lynch, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the top toys and major trends for the holiday season.

This year’s top toys include:

Crayola Color Wonder Bluey Light-Up Stamper (Crayola)

A magical, mess-free stamping set that lights up to show which color kids have selected. Includes 3 ink pads, 18 activity pages, 10 Bluey character stamps, 4 sticker sheets, and 3 Color Wonder markers — ink only appears on special Color Wonder paper, never on skin or furniture.

Toniebox 2 (tonies USA)

A screen-free, kid-powered audio player with two modes for play. Children can use favorite Tonie characters to activate screen-free storytelling, full-length audiobooks, songs, and play-along adventures or use Tonieplay to explore interactive games and challenges. It even builds healthy bedtime routines with the new Sleep Timer and Sunrise Alarm. Built tough for little hands and completely ad-free.



Barbie® Dream Camper™ Vehicle Playset (Mattel)

A feature-packed adventure vehicle with seven play areas such as a pop-up tent, living spaces, outdoor activities, and over 60 accessories. Kids can pretend to fish in the pond, relax in the swing, watch food "cook" on the grill with color-changing play compound, or take the camper on the road to new imaginative destinations.

A feature-packed adventure vehicle with seven play areas such as a pop-up tent, living spaces, outdoor activities, and over 60 accessories. Kids can pretend to fish in the pond, relax in the swing, watch food “cook” on the grill with color-changing play compound, or take the camper on the road to new imaginative destinations.



Transformers Cyberworld Scorponok Strike Battle Set (Hasbro)

A massive figure that doubles as an interactive playset, inspired by the new Transformers: Cyberworld YouTube series. Converts from robot to scorpion tank and features a buzzsaw arm, claw hand, and a tail that becomes a sword and cyber bike. Works with all 4-inch Cyber Changers figures for endless action.

A massive figure that doubles as an interactive playset, inspired by the new Transformers: Cyberworld YouTube series. Converts from robot to scorpion tank and features a buzzsaw arm, claw hand, and a tail that becomes a sword and cyber bike. Works with all 4-inch Cyber Changers figures for endless action.



Furby DJ Furby Rainbow (Hasbro)

A vibrant reboot of the iconic 90s Furby. With lights, sounds, and over 1,000 play combinations, kids can remix beats, try yoga poses, and explore 20+ interactive games—no screens required. A quirky, snuggly companion full of personality.

A vibrant reboot of the iconic 90s Furby. With lights, sounds, and over 1,000 play combinations, kids can remix beats, try yoga poses, and explore 20+ interactive games—no screens required. A quirky, snuggly companion full of personality.



Squishmallows 24-inch Grinch and 8-inch Fuzzamallows Max (Jazwares)

Super-soft, highly collectible holiday plush in fan-favorite characters and seasonal styles. From jumbo huggable Grinch plush to smaller Max Fuzzamallows, these Squishmallows make perfect gifts, decorations, or comfort companions for kids, teens, and collectors alike.

Super-soft, highly collectible holiday plush in fan-favorite characters and seasonal styles. From jumbo huggable Grinch plush to smaller Max Fuzzamallows, these Squishmallows make perfect gifts, decorations, or comfort companions for kids, teens, and collectors alike.





For more information on these toys and more, visit thegeniusofplay.org

About Jennifer Lynch

As an official spokesperson and toy trends specialist for The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch chats with toymakers throughout the year to track trends and developments impacting the toy aisles and kids’ entertainment. She has appeared on ABC News, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, KTLA-TV, WGN Chicago, WNBC New York, Bloomberg Radio, and CNET, among others, as well as in print publications including Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, Inc. Magazine, The Spruce, and others. She also served as the narrator for The Genius of Play’s "Once Upon a Playtime" podcast, which invites listeners to rediscover the value of play through real-life, personal stories of actors, artists, entrepreneurs, and more. Jennifer has more than a decade of experience covering the toy and kids’ entertainment industries. Prior, she served as the editorial manager for aNb Media and its b2c review site TTPM.com, where she oversaw all digital and print communications, reviewed product, and co-hosted a web series conducting in-depth interviews with toy industry executives. She resides in New Jersey with her husband and energetic, unicorn-loving four-year-old.

