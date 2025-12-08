AlphaTON Capital Deploys First H200 GPUs on Cocoon AI Network, Launches Revolutionary #OwnYourNode Program to Democratize AI Infrastructure Ownership

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp ( NASDAQ: ATON ), the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, today announced the successful deployment and activation of its first NVIDIA H200 GPUs on Telegram's Cocoon AI Network. The H200s are now online and actively generating revenue, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategy to provide critical infrastructure for decentralized AI computing.





In conjunction with this deployment, AlphaTON Capital is launching a groundbreaking program in partnership with Atlantian Cybernetics Development Cluster (AC|DC) to democratize access to AI infrastructure ownership. The #OwnYourNode initiative will enable individuals and institutions to purchase fractionalized GPUs, whole GPUs, and mini clusters, allowing unprecedented participation in supporting and profiting from the growth of Telegram's Cocoon AI network.

"The deployment of our first H200s alongside the #OwnYourNode program represents more than just hardware going online, it's the beginning of a fundamental shift in how AI infrastructure is owned and operated," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. "With the #OwnYourNode program, we're breaking down the barriers that have traditionally kept everyday people out of the AI infrastructure market. Now anyone can own a piece of the decentralized AI revolution powering Telegram's ecosystem and participate in both the economic value and ethical, privacy-centric, tech stack created by these powerful computing resources."

The H200 GPUs, in addition to the B200s AlphaTON announced deployment of last week, represent some of the most advanced AI computing technology from TSMC, Intel, Nvidia, and SuperMicro, offering superior performance for the complex, confidential compute, machine learning workloads required by the Cocoon AI Network. AlphaTON Capital's deployment adds critical computing capacity to Telegram's decentralized AI infrastructure, supporting the network's mission to provide secure, distributed AI services to over one billion users.

Democratizing AI Infrastructure Through the #OwnYourNode Program

The #OwnYourNode program offers flexible ownership options designed to accommodate participants at every level:

Fractionalized GPU Ownership : Enabling entry-level participation with fractional shares of GPU computing power

: Enabling entry-level participation with fractional shares of GPU computing power Whole GPU Ownership : Full ownership of individual GPU nodes for those seeking complete control

: Full ownership of individual GPU nodes for those seeking complete control Mini Cluster Solutions: Multi-GPU packages for institutions and serious participants seeking scaled deployment

All node owners will benefit from the revenue generated by their computing resources as they support the Cocoon AI Network's operations, creating a direct economic incentive aligned with network growth.

Josh Hambrook, CEO of Atlantian Cybernetics Development Cluster (AC|DC), AlphaTON’s partner on this decentralized compute initiative, said, “At pivotal moments in history, societies redefine the foundations on which their future will stand. The #OwnYourNode initiative reflects such a moment. For decades, the core infrastructure that shapes our digital lives has been concentrated in ways that limit broad participation and collective benefit. By opening direct ownership of advanced compute to individuals and institutions, we are widening the circle of agency and enabling people to take part in the intelligence economy rather than simply observe it.

Our strategic partnership with AlphaTON is not only a technical achievement. It is the beginning of a new civic architecture for AI. When citizens, entrepreneurs, educators, researchers, and nations can hold real stake in the systems that analyze their world, the relationship between society and technology begins to change. Power becomes more distributed. Value becomes more accessible. Innovation becomes more accountable to the communities it touches.

The activation of H200 GPUs on the Cocoon network is a signal that participation in AI will no longer be reserved for a select few. Humanity deserves infrastructure that includes rather than excludes, and systems that strengthen resilience rather than concentrate vulnerability. #OwnYourNode is designed to advance this shift by transforming compute from a distant utility into a shared civic asset. It is a step toward a future in which the benefits of AI are co-created by the people the technology is intended to serve.”

How to Participate

Individuals and institutions interested in being among the first to own nodes on Telegram's Cocoon AI network can sign up for priority access at: https://alphatoncapital.com/ownyournode/



About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/ .

