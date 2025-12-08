Bitcoin Munari Transitions to $0.50 Presale Round While ADA Holds $0.40 Support Amid Bullish Forecasts

Bitcoin Munari has entered the fourth round of its public presale at a fixed price of $0.50, continuing the project’s structured distribution ahead of its January 2026 SPL debut.

HELSINKI, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is advancing through Round 4 of its public presale, marking the midpoint of its ten-stage pricing model. The $0.50 phase follows several earlier allocations, each governed by the project’s fixed-supply structure and synchronized unlock conditions set for January 20, 2026. The framework remains unchanged despite shifting market sentiment, as Bitcoin Munari’s mechanics operate independently of broader price movements.

Presale Progress Reflects Midpoint in Defined Token Allocation Structure

The presale distributes 53% of Bitcoin Munari’s 21 million BTCM supply across predetermined pricing tiers ranging from $0.10 to $3.00. Round 4 represents a transition into the central portion of the schedule, where early accumulation phases shift toward more mature participation. The pricing is non-adjustable, and each round opens only after the prior allocation completes, preventing supply dilution or deviations from the published model.

All presale tokens unlock simultaneously at the SPL launch, a structure designed to ensure uniform access across participants regardless of entry point. The project’s developers state that the distribution model provides clarity at a time when many token sales still rely on variable pricing or vesting ladders. According to a spokesperson, “the round format keeps the supply mechanics predictable while allowing the technical development to follow its own timeline.”

Analysts Monitor Broader Market Structures as Digital Assets Seek Direction

Market analysts observing Cardano have pointed to ADA’s resilience near the $0.40 level as a sign of potential accumulation. Commentator MMB Trader noted that ADA has held this threshold despite rejections near long-term descending resistance lines, framing the level as one that may attract renewed positioning if market conditions turn constructive. His analysis outlines a possible move back toward resistance near $0.819, which currently represents an estimated 88% upside from present levels.

Additional commentary from analyst Eilert emphasizes a rare Wyckoff Spring formation on Cardano’s monthly chart — only the second appearance of the pattern in the asset’s history. While past performance is not predictive, the analyst noted that the earlier instance preceded a sustained period of upward movement. Meanwhile, statements from Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson outlining an expanded development outlook for 2026 have contributed to broader discussion around long-term positioning in the asset. These dynamics remain separate from Bitcoin Munari but reflect ongoing analytical interest across the digital asset sector.

Solana-Based Foundation Supports Early Operational Phase

Bitcoin Munari begins on Solana to provide a stable environment for distribution and early network interaction. Solana’s transaction throughput and tooling ecosystem allow the project to conduct presale-related activity without constraints often seen on emerging networks. The approach gives the project a predictable operational base before transitioning to its independent Layer-1 chain in 2027.

The platform’s design references the MUNARI principles — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — which structure its development path. These principles shape the sequencing of features introduced throughout the project’s lifecycle, ensuring that early activity on Solana feeds into a longer-term architecture rather than acting as a temporary staging point.

Transition Components Move Into Technical Evaluation

Engineering work supporting Bitcoin Munari’s migration pathway includes testing of the 1:1 conversion mechanism that will transfer SPL-based BTCM into its mainnet representation. Technical teams are also reviewing validator-side verification processes and registry mapping used to maintain token consistency across environments. These assessments operate separately from the presale, ensuring that distribution timing is unaffected by infrastructure development.

The Solana-phase contracts and administrative elements have undergone independent review, with completed assessments from Solidproof , Spy Wolf , and the Spy Wolf KYC verification . Findings from these reports contribute to the project’s upcoming testing milestones as it progresses toward full mainnet deployment.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative developed through a phased architecture that launches on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The project maintains a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy tools, and a roadmap that links early operational activity with long-term network functionality.

