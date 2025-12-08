Meaghan B Murphy Unveils her “Yay List”, Gifts She is Giving This Year with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy is on a mission to make gifting fun again, no stress, no guesswork, just good vibes and great finds. From personalized gifts to self-care staples and a few playful surprises, Meaghan’s holiday gift guide has something for everyone on your list and maybe a few things you’ll want to keep for yourself.

Funko Pop! Yourself

Funko Pop! Yourself continues to lead in personalized gifting. The customizable Funko Pop! Yourself collectible allows fans to design a Pop! figure - much like the biggest celebrities across film, TV, sports, music and more - to now resemble themselves, friends, or loved ones. With millions of combination options through accessories, clothing options, pet add-ons and limited-edition seasonal options to further customize each Funko Pop! Yourself figure, the experience blends creativity and collectability.

Limited-edition apparel, accessories, and themed boxes inspired by KPop Demon Hunters and “Stranger Things” add yet another layer of collectible fun for fans of the hit Netflix favorites. This holiday, the perfect gift is a personalized keepsake that captures the spirit of the season and reflects the recipient’s unique personality.

Hackees

For active families, Hackees presents a safe, portable way to enjoy lacrosse-inspired play anywhere. Hackees offers fully padded, hand-strung sticks that mimic the throwing feel of traditional lacrosse sticks while enhancing safety for casual games. The lightweight design makes them ideal for backyards, beaches, indoor play, parks, and spontaneous pick-up games.

Hackees are available starting at $39 for a single stick, with bundle options, game sets, and a mini-goal also offered at hackeeslax.com.

Crayola Marker Airbrush Kit: Spray-Art Magic for Kids

Creativity is reaching new heights this holiday season with Crayola Marker Airbrush Kit, a standout pick for families looking to put imagination into action and keep young artists engaged for hours.

This DIY spray-art kit allows kids to experiment freehand with new techniques, explore vibrant color effects and create custom designs with the 5 included stencils.

Marker Airbrush is perfect for decorating holiday cards or crafting personalized gift wrap, and it works with Crayola markers families may already have at home, like Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Markers, Super Tips, and Pip-Squeaks markers.

With so many options to choose from, kids can dream big and create without worrying about running out of colors!

Available at major retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Funko, Crayola, Hackees Lacrosse.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbeacd17-e178-43ce-8280-1ca9f9c7d056