BingX Announces Trader of the Year Campaign, Celebrating 400,000 Elite Traders and $580 Billion Volume

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the launch of its copy trading Trader of the Year campaign, marking a new milestone for copy trading and its vibrant community with a total of 400,000 elite traders and a cumulative $580 billion in trading volume.

The Trader of the Year campaign recognizes outstanding contributors across eight distinct award categories, celebrating both performance and community impact. This program was created to celebrate the contributions of leading traders across the BingX community in 2025 and solidify the company's commitment to nurturing and growing together with traders within BingX's copy trading ecosystem.

Additionally, as part of the campaign, BingX will host a community giveaway offering exclusive merchandise and limited-edition rewards. Additional bonuses will be available to selected participants throughout the event period.

Vivien Lin , Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: “BingX remains focused on building products that truly reflect user needs. Reaching this milestone is a testament to our commitment to building innovative, user-centric experiences for our community. Our goal is to ensure every user can access smarter, more intuitive tools and confidently connect with high-performing traders.”

This campaign is part of a broader initiative from BingX, designed to empower and nurture the copy trading community. In addition to the Trader of the Year campaign, BingX also recently announced a comprehensive upgrade to its copy trading suite, enhancing the copy trading experience with an overhauled interface and new features for users of all levels. Looking ahead, BingX plans to further expand its copy trading functionality, while developing interactive and rewarding campaigns for leading traders across its global community.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.