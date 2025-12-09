Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Over $19.2 Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum-based lending project in the DeFi crypto sector, has released a new progress update as it continues to move through Phase 2 of its roadmap. With funding now exceeding $19.2M and community numbers rising at a steady pace, the project is entering one of the most active periods of its development timeline. The update highlights functional improvements, user growth and a tightening token supply as the protocol prepares for its next stage.

Development Focus and Phase 2 Milestones

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending protocol centered on two connected lending markets. The system is designed to support borrowing and lending with structured interest rules, predictable collateral behavior and transparent mechanics.

During Phase 2, the team has focused on refining the protocol’s core components. Contract behavior has been adjusted to ensure predictable interest movement and lender protection. Internal testing continues across borrowing operations, liquidation checks, collateral behavior and repayment flows. Interface changes have also been made to prepare for public testing.

The team noted that the goal of Phase 2 is to prepare the system for the Q4 testnet by stabilizing the codebase and adjusting risk settings. According to the latest update , development is progressing on schedule as each module is tested to ensure compatibility with live lending conditions.

Presale Growth and Expanding User Participation

Mutuum Finance launched its token sale in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. Since then, interest has increased at a steady rate. The token now trades at $0.035, reflecting a 250% rise during development. This early movement shows growing attention from users who are following the project’s progress.

Funding has now surpassed $19.2M, marking a new milestone for the project. Holder numbers have also grown, with more than 19,000 users participating in the ecosystem. Mutuum Finance reports that this expansion is consistent with the increasing visibility around its roadmap and upcoming V1 release.

More than 810M tokens have been purchased in the process. This amount accounts for a large portion of the tokens allocated for early supporters. The project notes that participation has been strong across different regions, with trading activity rising as allocation approaches the later stages.

Token Supply Structure and Remaining Allocation

The MUTM token supply totals 4 billion tokens. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens, or 45.5%, were designated for the presale. This distribution ensures that a significant percentage of the token supply is placed in community hands before the protocol’s launch.

Phase 6 of the presale is now nearing completion. Allocation has climbed above 97%, leaving only a small number of tokens available at the current stage price of $0.035. This has led to faster pacing during the final stretch, as users move to secure positions before the next price tier activates.

The official listing price for MUTM is set at $0.06, which has contributed to an increase in purchase activity. The difference between the current rate and the listing rate has created what many observers describe as one of the most active participation periods in the project’s history.

The project’s 24-hour leaderboard continues to support community engagement. Each day, the top token purchaser receives $500 in MUTM, helping maintain high levels of activity. Mutuum Finance also supports card payments, which gives new users a simple entry method and increases the accessibility of the presale.

Lending System Structure and mtToken Mechanics

Mutuum Finance aims to offer a lending system based on predictable mechanics rather than speculation. Users can lend ETH or USDT into the protocol and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens increase in value when borrowers repay interest. The team explains that this model links real activity to yield, helping lenders track the protocol’s performance.

Borrowing activity follows rules that adjust with liquidity. When the system has more assets available for lending, borrowing stays more affordable. When liquidity tightens, borrowing becomes more expensive. Loan-to-value limits help guide borrowing behavior by setting requirements for collateral. If these requirements are not met, liquidation can occur. Liquidators repay part of the borrower’s debt and acquire the discounted collateral. The team states that this process is designed to help protect both the protocol and its users as borrowing volume grows.

Security Progress With Halborn and CertiK

Security remains a major part of Mutuum Finance’s roadmap. The project completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score. The audit reviewed the token contract, risk points and behavior under different conditions.

Halborn Security is reviewing the lending contract suite. This review includes borrowing flow, repayment logic, collateral checks and liquidation triggers. Mutuum Finance also operates a $50K bug bounty, inviting developers to report potential vulnerabilities as the project moves toward the testnet launch. These steps aim to ensure that the protocol is prepared for real usage once the lending system goes live.

With Phase 6 allocation almost complete and development continuing on schedule, Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive stage. The combination of strong presale participation, ongoing security review and steady roadmap progress has helped the project gain visibility within the next crypto world.

As the Q4 V1 testnet approaches, additional updates are expected. Mutuum Finance plans to release more information about its user interface, analytics tools and network integrations as the system prepares to transition into public altcoin testing.