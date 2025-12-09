Carbon Capture and Storage Market Size to Surpass USD 15.48 Billion by 2033 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Capture and Storage Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Carbon Capture and Storage Market S ize was valued at USD 10.01 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 15.48 billion by 2033 with a growing CAGR of 5.6% over 2026-2033.”

Increasing Demand for Natural Gas due to Growing Environmental Consciousness is Driving Market Growth Globally

Growing environmental awareness and the global desire for cleaner, low-carbon energy sources are the main factors driving the rising demand for natural gas. Natural gas is becoming a more popular option than coal and petroleum as nations strive to cut greenhouse gas emissions because of its smaller carbon footprint, increased energy efficiency, and compatibility with contemporary clean technologies. By offering reliable backup to sporadic sources, such as wind and solar, its function as a transition fuel promotes the expansion of renewable energy.

Get a Sample Report of Carbon Capture and Storage Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3291

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Fluor Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Linde PLC

Shell plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

JGC Holdings Corporation

Schlumberger Ltd.

Aker Solutions / Aker Carbon Capture

Honeywell International Inc.

Equinor ASA

Halliburton Company

Siemens Energy

TotalEnergies SE

NRG Energy, Inc.

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

LanzaTech Inc.

Japan CCS Co., Ltd.

C-Capture Ltd.

CO2 Capsol AS

Sulzer Ltd.

Carbon Capture and Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.01 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 15.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.6% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Service (Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage)

• By Technology (Chemical Looping, Solvents & Sorbents, Membranes, Others)

• By End-User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Cement, Iron & Steel, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Carbon Capture and Storage Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3291

Safety Issues Related to Storage Methods Augment Market Expansion Globally

Fuel, chemical, and industrial gas storage poses serious safety risks that must be carefully managed to avoid mishaps, spills, or contamination. Chemical reactions, explosions, fire risks, and environmental contamination can result from improper storage practices. To ensure safe storage, elements including temperature control, pressure regulation, material compatibility, and tight containment are essential.

Key Industry Segmentation:

By Service

Capture segment currently dominates, accounting for the largest share of revenue due to its critical role in reducing CO₂ emissions from industrial and power generation sources. Utilization is the fastest-growing service segment, driven by increasing efforts to convert captured carbon into value-added products such as fuels, chemicals, and building materials.

By Technology

Solvents & Sorbents remain the dominant method, particularly for post-combustion capture, as they can be effectively retrofitted to existing industrial and power plants. Other technologies, including membranes and chemical looping, are gaining attention for their innovative potential and energy efficiency; however, their market share is still smaller.

By End-User

The Oil & Gas sector is the largest end-user of CCS solutions, driven primarily by infrastructure availability and the use of captured CO₂ for enhanced oil recovery. Among the fastest-growing segments, Chemicals & Petrochemicals are expanding rapidly as industries increasingly utilize captured carbon as feedstock for fuels, chemicals, and other value-added products.

Regional Insights:

North America remains the global leader in CCS, holding the largest share of the market. Strong infrastructure, numerous large-scale CCS and CO₂ storage projects, and supportive regulatory and fiscal policies have driven market growth. The region benefits from mature oil & gas, power generation, chemical, and industrial sectors, which are increasingly adopting CCS solutions.

Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as a major growth hub for CCS. Countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are leading adoption due to increasing industrialization, emissions from power, cement, steel, and other heavy industries, and national carbon reduction commitments.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Carbon Capture and Storage Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3291

Recent Developments:

In October 2024 , ExxonMobil secured a 271,000-acre offshore CO₂ storage lease in Texas, expanding its Gulf Coast CCS capacity and strengthening its leadership in U.S. carbon capture.

, ExxonMobil secured a 271,000-acre offshore CO₂ storage lease in Texas, expanding its Gulf Coast CCS capacity and strengthening its leadership in U.S. carbon capture. In September 2024, Shell, Equinor and TotalEnergies opened the Northern Lights CO₂ storage facility, ready to receive first deliveries in 2025; Phase 1 capacity ~1.5 MtCO₂/year with planned expansion.

Exclusive Sections of the Carbon Capture and Storage Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you understand advancements in carbon capture efficiency, purity output, and adoption of emerging technologies such as solvent-based, membrane, and cryogenic systems, alongside tracking patent activity in direct air capture (DAC) and carbon mineralization.

– helps you understand advancements in carbon capture efficiency, purity output, and adoption of emerging technologies such as solvent-based, membrane, and cryogenic systems, alongside tracking patent activity in direct air capture (DAC) and carbon mineralization. PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate key operational parameters such as capture rate per facility, CO₂ leakage rates, storage durability, and MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) accuracy, ensuring project reliability and compliance.

– helps you evaluate key operational parameters such as capture rate per facility, CO₂ leakage rates, storage durability, and MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) accuracy, ensuring project reliability and compliance. DEPLOYMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE STATISTICS – helps you analyze regional CCS capacities, onshore vs. offshore storage distribution, and industrial deployment trends across power, cement, steel, and oil & gas sectors, offering insights into infrastructure readiness.

– helps you analyze regional CCS capacities, onshore vs. offshore storage distribution, and industrial deployment trends across power, cement, steel, and oil & gas sectors, offering insights into infrastructure readiness. COST & ECONOMIC VIABILITY METRICS – helps you assess cost competitiveness of CCS through metrics like capture and storage cost per ton, transportation expenses, and the impact of carbon credits on overall ROI, guiding investment and policy strategies.

– helps you assess cost competitiveness of CCS through metrics like capture and storage cost per ton, transportation expenses, and the impact of carbon credits on overall ROI, guiding investment and policy strategies. DEMAND & ADOPTION DRIVERS – helps you uncover sectoral adoption patterns and the influence of regulatory strength, carbon pricing, and net-zero commitments on CCS deployment growth across industries and regions.

– helps you uncover sectoral adoption patterns and the influence of regulatory strength, carbon pricing, and net-zero commitments on CCS deployment growth across industries and regions. COMPETITIVE & STRATEGIC LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the positioning of leading CCS technology providers based on capacity expansion, partnerships, R&D initiatives, and their role in achieving decarbonization targets globally.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.