Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market to Surpass USD 61.98 Billion by 2032 Driven by Precision Medicine and Multi-Omics Integration – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Omics-based Clinical Trials Market size was valued at USD 32.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 61.98 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.36% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The global omics-based clinical trials market is experiencing strong growth due to the disruptive nature of genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics on drug development and precision medicine. Acceptance is being driven by the growing need for tailor-made treatments, next-generation sequencing technology, and the availability of multiple AI-driven data analytics.





The U.S. omics-based clinical trials market size was valued at USD 9.37 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.43 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

North America's omics-based clinical trials market has been dominated by the U.S. due to the large research infrastructure, presence of Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies, and the high clinical trial activity in the country.

Increasing Demand for RNA-Based Therapeutics and Vaccines to Boost Market Growth Globally

The growing number of research studies on circRNA therapeutics and vaccines is a key factor driving the growth of the circRNA synthesis market. Existing mRNA vaccines, such as those against COVID-19, reaffirm the promise of these RNA platforms against infectious diseases. On the other hand, circRNAs are advantageous over linear RNAs as they are more stable, less degradable by exo-nucleases, and provide sustained protein expression compared to linear RNA species. This design makes them appealing to be used in the next generation of vaccines, gene therapy, and rare disease therapies. Several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing substantial resources to understand and develop therapeutics based on circRNA, which is creating an urgent need for advanced circRNA synthesis technologies and services.

Omics-based Clinical Trials Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 32.75 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 61.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.36% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV)

• By Study Design (Interventional Studies, Observational Studies, Expanded Access Studies)

• By Indication (Autoimmune/Inflammation, Pain Management, Oncology, CNS Conditions, Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular, Others)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals & Clinics) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Phase

The phase III segment dominated the omics-based clinical trials market share in 2024 with 52.4%, as it is the resource-intensive and large-scale stage of clinical development. During the validation stage, omics technologies are critical for validating biomarkers, stratifying patient populations, and characterizing safety and efficacy in different populations. The Phase I segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the forecast years, owing to the rising adoption of omics-based approaches in early phase trials for patient selection due to biomarker discovery.

By Study Design

The omics-based clinical trials market for the interventional studies segment held the largest share in 2024, with 42.15%, as these trials are crafted to evaluate new therapies directly, often informed by omics-driven insights, evaluating their safety, efficacy, and outcomes. The fastest growth segment of the omics-based clinical trials market will be the observational studies segment, owing to the growing significance of real-world evidence and longitudinal patient data.

By Indication

Due to the wide applications of omics technologies in both cancer research and drug development, the oncology segment held a dominant share in the omics-based clinical trials market in 2024, with a 46.18%. The autoimmune/inflammation segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the application of omics approaches to understand the etiology of immune-mediated diseases.

By End User

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the omics-based clinical trials market in 2024 with 39.5% market share, and is expected to remain dominant in the coming years, owing to the increasing focus of these companies on drug discovery, biomarker development, and precision medicine. The academic & research institutes segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, driven by government funding support and joint programs with industry players.

Regional Insights:

The global omics-based clinical trials market is dominated by North America with a 37.61% market share in 2024, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, constant presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region, and investment in precision medicine research.

The omics-based clinical trials market trend in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing, owing to the increase in clinical research activity, rapidly growing biotechnology sectors, and increasing patient enrollment capabilities in the region.

Recent Developments:

January 2025, Parexel's newest findings outline how combining multi-omics data—involving genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, epigenomics, and new spatial genomics—with the latest computational technology, such as machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL), is revolutionizing biomarker discovery in precision oncology. The technologies allow sponsors to identify diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive biomarkers more quickly. This simplifies patient selection, enhances trial design, and enhances response prediction, ultimately allowing for quicker, more patient-focused cancer treatments

Oct 2023, Charles River Laboratories highlights how omics-based testing technologies streamline drug discovery and minimize animal use. Through the incorporation of high-precision omics data sets—genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics—these New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) facilitate more ethical, data-enabled pipeline selection and facilitate the transition to alternatives for conventional in vivo testing.

