Solid State Transformer Market Size to Hit $376.29 Million by 2033 | at 16% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid-State Transformer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Solid State Transformer Market S ize was valued at USD 114.78 million in 2025E and is expected to grow to USD 376.29 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16% over 2026-2033.”

Growing Adoption of the Renewable Energy Sources Augment Market Growth Globally

An improved smart grid, the solid-state transformer lowers energy consumption by offering real-time monitoring and feedback data and assisting in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The market for solid-state transformers is driven by the increased use of renewable energy sources and environmental protection provided by this application. The market is also being driven by the modernization of the transformer industry from the conventional transformer to the smart transformer.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices May Hamper Market Expansion

The high production and installation costs of sophisticated power electronics and semiconductor components are one of the many obstacles facing the solid-state transformer market. The stability of production and project budgets are further impacted by fluctuating raw material prices. Furthermore, market penetration is hampered by poor awareness and sluggish solid-state transformer use, particularly in developing nations. Despite the technology's advantages in efficiency, smart grid integration, and renewable energy applications, these factors taken together make widespread adoption difficult.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Alstom SA

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi ABB

Power Systems and Controls, Inc.

Red Box Aviation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Varentec Inc.

Vollspark

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Solid-State Transformer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 114.78 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 376.29 Million CAGR CAGR of 16% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Distribution Solid State Transformer, Power Solid State Transformer, Traction Solid State Transformer)

• By Component (Converters, High-frequency Transformers, witches, and Others)

• By Voltage Level (HV/MV, MV/LV), By End-use (Energy, Transportation, and Others)

• By Application (Alternative Power Generation, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Power Distribution, Traction Locomotives, and Others)





Key Industry Segmentation:

By Product

The Distribution Solid State Transformer segment currently dominates the market due to its widespread use in power distribution networks, renewable energy integration, and smart grid deployments. Traction Solid State Transformer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, supported by rising investments in electric railways, high-speed trains, and advanced power electronics for transportation electrification.

By Component

The Converters segment dominates the market, as they are essential for voltage regulation, AC–DC conversion, and enabling bidirectional power flow in solid-state transformer systems. The High-frequency Transformers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increasing demand for compact, efficient designs that support higher power density, improved isolation, and advanced smart grid applications.

By Voltage Level

The HV/MV segment dominates the market because solid-state transformers at high and medium voltage levels are widely used in transmission, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization projects. The MV/LV segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, supported by rising demand for smart distribution networks, urban electrification, and applications in EV charging, microgrids, and commercial power systems requiring efficient low-voltage conversion.

By End-use

The Energy segment dominates the market, driven by large-scale adoption of solid-state transformers in renewable energy integration, smart grids, and utility-level power distribution. The Transportation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, fueled by increasing electrification of railways, expansion of high-speed rail networks, and rising use of SSTs in EV fast-charging infrastructure and advanced traction systems.

By Application

The Power Distribution segment dominates the market, as utilities widely deploy solid-state transformers to modernize grids, integrate renewables, and improve efficiency and voltage regulation. The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, supported by the rapid expansion of fast-charging infrastructure, rising EV adoption, and the need for high-power, compact, and efficient power conversion systems.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region dominated the solid-state transformer market in 2025E and is expected to grow significantly during the projected period. This growth is attributed to increasing adoption of clean, green, and renewable energy in the region.

North America is also expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid and continuous technological advancement, rising investment in the smart grid, and increasing popularity of using renewable energy resources than conventional energy sources.

Recent Developments:

In August 6, 2025: Eaton completed the acquisition of Resilient Power Systems Inc., a U.S.-based developer of solid-state transformer technology, which is a move aimed at accelerating commercialization of medium-voltage SSTs for data centers, energy storage, EV charging and global power distribution applications.

In February 11, 2025: Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. (SEIL) approved an expansion of its medium-power transformer manufacturing capacity in Vadodara, India, increasing capacity by 1,500 MVA per year (from 5,500 MVA to 7,000 MVA by end-FY26) to meet growing demand.

