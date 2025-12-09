Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Size to Hit USD 972 Million by 2033 Driven by Surge in Minimally Invasive GI Diagnostics – SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsule Endoscopy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Capsule Endoscopy Market size is estimated at USD 506.61 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 972.00 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.51% during 2026-2033. The Capsule Endoscopy Market growth is driven by the high adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic technologies to improve gastrointestinal disease detection. Small bowel capsules dominate, while colon and esophageal capsules are gaining popularity.

The size of the U.S. capsule endoscopy market is estimated at USD 154.84 million in 2025 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.18% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 289.93 million. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread use of minimally invasive diagnostic technologies are driving the expansion of the capsule endoscopy market, which is a mature and quickly changing category.





Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Technologies in Hospitals Augment Market Expansion

Capsule endoscopy is becoming more popular because to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal conditions such as Crohn's disease, GI bleeding, and malignancies. Compared to standard endoscopy, minimally invasive techniques provide improved patient comfort, fewer problems, and quicker recovery. Diagnostic accuracy is increased by technological developments in wireless capsules, high-resolution imaging, and effective data recording. To improve service offerings, hospitals and diagnostic facilities are spending more money on these systems.

High Device Costs, Limited Reimbursement, and Technical Limitations May Impede Market Expansion

The market for capsule endoscopy is hampered by high procedure and device prices, which restrict accessibility in areas where costs are crucial. Adoption is hampered in a number of nations by inadequate insurance coverage and reimbursement regulations. Procedural efficiency may be lowered by technical constraints such capsule retention, insufficient visibility, and battery life. Widespread adoption is further hampered by integration issues with hospital IT systems and the requirement for qualified staff to evaluate data.

Capsule Endoscopy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 506.61 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 972.00 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.51% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Small Bowel Capsule, Colon Capsule and Esophageal Capsule)

• By Application (Intestine Disease, Crohn’s Disease, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Tumours and Others)

• By Type (Wireless Capsule Endoscopy, Receiver Capsule Endoscopy and Others)

• By End-User Industry (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Ambulatory Surgery Centres)

• By Component (Camera Capsule, Workstation and Data Recorder) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Small Bowel Capsule leads the market with a 45.69% share in 2025 due to their established use in diagnosing Crohn’s disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, and other small intestine disorders. Colon Capsule was the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 10.50% driven by increasing demand for non-invasive colorectal diagnostics and rising awareness of colon cancer screening.

By Application

Gastrointestinal Bleeding dominated the market with 58.10% share in 2025 due to its high prevalence and the need for accurate, minimally invasive detection and primarily used for diagnosing gastrointestinal bleeding. Tumours represented the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 9.30% as early cancer diagnosis gains focus globally.

By Type

Wireless Capsule Endoscopy led the market with 80.30% share in 2025 favored for its convenience, mobility, and high patient compliance. Receiver Capsule Endoscopy was the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 13.18% benefiting from innovations in data transmission, portability, and integration with advanced imaging workstations.

By End-User Industry

Hospitals held 65.28% of the market in 2025 due to their infrastructure, trained personnel, and high patient volumes. Ambulatory Surgery Centres were the fastest-growing segment, recording a CAGR of 9.45% supported by rising outpatient procedures, demand for minimally invasive diagnostics, and cost-efficient healthcare delivery.

By Component

Camera Capsule accounted for 30.52% of the market in 2025 as it is the core component for capturing high-resolution gastrointestinal images. Workstations were the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 11.57% driven by the need for sophisticated image processing, AI-assisted analysis, and enhanced diagnostic accuracy.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Capsule Endoscopy Market and accounted for 41.33% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness of gastrointestinal diagnostics. Small bowel capsules dominate the market, while colon and esophageal capsules show strong adoption.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Capsule Endoscopy Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 9.15% due to rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and increasing healthcare awareness.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024 , Boston Scientific announced a definitive agreement to acquire Axonics, a publicly traded medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing devices for the treatment of urinary tract and gastrointestinal disorders.

, Boston Scientific announced a definitive agreement to acquire Axonics, a publicly traded medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing devices for the treatment of urinary tract and gastrointestinal disorders. In January 2025, CapsoVision announced that its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, received FDA clearance for use in pediatric patients aged two and older. This milestone allows children to benefit from the accuracy and convenience of capsule endoscopy, providing a non-invasive diagnostic option that reduces the stress often associated with traditional procedures while enhancing clinical accuracy and diagnostic confidence.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCEDURE ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you understand the penetration of capsule endoscopy across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgery centers, revealing which care settings are driving procedure volume growth globally.

– helps you understand the penetration of capsule endoscopy across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgery centers, revealing which care settings are driving procedure volume growth globally. PATIENT DEMOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS – enables analysis of patient profiles by age, gender, and disease type (Crohn’s, GI bleeding, tumors), helping identify the most frequent use cases and target populations for market expansion.

– enables analysis of patient profiles by age, gender, and disease type (Crohn’s, GI bleeding, tumors), helping identify the most frequent use cases and target populations for market expansion. TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – provides comparative data on capsule types (small bowel, colon, esophageal), including failure and retention rates, assisting in evaluating product reliability and innovation opportunities.

– provides comparative data on capsule types (small bowel, colon, esophageal), including failure and retention rates, assisting in evaluating product reliability and innovation opportunities. COST & REIMBURSEMENT METRICS – helps assess average procedure costs, regional affordability, and insurance coverage levels, offering insights into economic accessibility and healthcare system readiness for capsule endoscopy adoption.

– helps assess average procedure costs, regional affordability, and insurance coverage levels, offering insights into economic accessibility and healthcare system readiness for capsule endoscopy adoption. PRODUCTION & SUPPLY STATISTICS – highlights the manufacturing landscape, annual output, component distribution (camera capsules, workstations, data recorders), and import/export dynamics, guiding investment and supply chain optimization.

– highlights the manufacturing landscape, annual output, component distribution (camera capsules, workstations, data recorders), and import/export dynamics, guiding investment and supply chain optimization. PRICING & REVENUE ANALYSIS – provides an understanding of revenue generation per procedure and long-term cost trends, enabling stakeholders to forecast profitability and pricing competitiveness across regions.

