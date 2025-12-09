Global AI Infrastructure Shift Ignites Biotech Growth Phase

Issued on behalf of Aleen Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – Last month marked a major turning point as Google launched Gemini 3[1], proving that new AI models can now outperform humans on critical tasks. At the same time, global regulators accelerated the shift[2] toward strict rules for AI in medical devices, signaling that the technology is finally ready for real-world commercial use. This rapid move from the lab to the mass market creates a massive opportunity for specialized operators including Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC), CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLL), and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR).

New data from December 2025 predicts the AI in healthcare market[3] will hit $505.59 billion by 2033 as adoption speeds up. This boom is fueled by a huge workforce change, with leaders like [Accenture rebranding 800,000 employees[4] to focus entirely on using generative AI in daily operations. Investors need to position themselves now before this new standard takes over the entire sector.

Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U), a Canadian digital wellness company, recently emphasized its commitment to personal reflection and self-awareness rather than medical assessment. The company clarified that its Wellness AI platform focuses on helping users notice habits, reflect on daily experiences, and uncover individual patterns without providing medical diagnoses or clinical assessments.

"Our goal is to help people observe themselves with clarity," said Oleksandr Luzin, Director of Aleen Inc. "Wellness AI is not about diagnosis — it is about reflection, insight, and discovering what your own patterns can teach you."

The company previously announced the development of a personal account system designed to redefine how individuals interact with their wellness data. The upcoming personal account will serve as an intuitive hub where users can seamlessly upload, manage, and visualize their non-medical well-being information.

"Our current focus is on understanding how an analytical tool can responsibly support everyday well-being — while staying entirely outside the realm of diagnostic or medical functions," said Anastasiia Kalashnik, PR Specialist of Aleen Inc. "We are laying the groundwork for a feature that inspires awareness and self-reflection, not prescribes actions."

Based in Ontario, Aleen Inc. went public in June 2025 and has developed an AI platform designed to help users understand their inputs and wellness indicators. The company operates in a rapidly expanding market, with the global digital wellness sector currently valued at approximately $12.87 billion in 2025 and projected to grow to $45.65 billion by 2034, representing annual growth of 15.1%. With about 57% of consumers now using digital apps and wearable devices to monitor their well-being, Aleen is positioned to capture a portion of this expanding demand.

The Aleen AI system can be accessed in two ways. Users can visit the Aleen website for free wellness insights, which helps raise awareness and encourages active engagement with personal well-being. Businesses can integrate Aleen's technology via its API, allowing wellness apps and digital platforms to embed the AI-powered insights into their own services. The company generates revenue through its API offerings, available through a per-call option for businesses paying only for requests used, and a monthly subscription for consistent access.

Looking ahead to 2026, Aleen plans to launch the personal user accounts currently in development alongside the smart analytics features being tested. To fund these initiatives, Aleen is currently seeking between $20 million and $30 million in strategic investment, with plans to allocate 35% toward technology development, 30% toward sales and marketing efforts, and 20% for product expansion.

With 12,643,300 common shares currently issued and outstanding, Aleen Inc. continues to build its presence in the digital wellness space under the leadership of CEO Inna Aksman. The company emphasizes that its platform is designed for preliminary wellness insights only and is not intended to replace consultations with healthcare professionals.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) unveiled comprehensive pipeline progress at its Analyst Day, targeting up to 10% revenue growth in 2026 while expanding its seasonal vaccine franchise from three to as many as six approved products by 2028. The company expects to achieve approximately $0.5 billion in cost reductions for both 2026 and 2027 while advancing nine Phase 2 and Phase 3 oncology clinical studies, including three programs for its intismeran autogene therapy.

"Over the next three years, we expect to build a large seasonal vaccine franchise for at-risk populations and invest the cash generated into oncology and rare disease therapeutics," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. "We plan to deliver up to 10 percent revenue growth in 2026 while continuing to reduce our R&D investments and diversify further into oncology."

Moderna maintains a strong balance sheet with projected year-end 2025 cash and investments ranging from $7.1 to $7.6 billion, bolstered by a new $1.5 billion non-dilutive credit facility from Ares Management Credit Funds. The company remains on track to achieve targeted cash breakeven in 2028, supported by revenue from its marketed products Spikevax, mRESVIA and mNEXSPIKE, along with anticipated launches of influenza, flu/COVID combination and Norovirus vaccines.

GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC) and Mayo Clinic launched GEMINI-RT, a strategic research initiative aimed at transforming personalized radiation therapy by integrating imaging, AI, and patient monitoring across the cancer care continuum. The collaboration addresses a critical need in oncology care, where radiation therapy is used in more than 50% of cancer cases worldwide and for over 2 million U.S. patients annually, amid rising global cancer incidence of 19.3 million new cases in 2022.

"GEMINI-RT is grounded in the concept of 'twinning the patient, personalizing the beam'—a transformative approach made possible by Mayo Clinic's extensive clinical expertise and outcomes data," said Bryan Traughber, M.D., vice chair, innovation for radiation oncology, Mayo Clinic. "The combination of research and technological acumen could allow us to model individual patient journeys with precision, enabling radiation therapy treatments that are truly tailored to each patient."

The initiative focuses on four strategic pillars: automation through AI-powered solutions to eliminate repetitive tasks, predictive oncology to personalize treatment decisions, multi-modal therapies combining radiation with targeted drugs and precision heating, and connected care using AI and biomarkers to monitor patients beyond the clinic. Research activities will be based at Mayo Clinic's Rochester, Minnesota campus, building on the organizations' 2023 strategic radiology research alliance covering advanced MR technologies, theranostics treatment, and diagnostic ultrasound.

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLL) received FDA 510(k) clearance for its next-generation Clarity algorithm to detect electrographic seizures in newborns pre-term and older, making it the first and only FDA-cleared AI-powered point-of-care EEG technology for all ages from pre-term neonates through adults. The clearance addresses a critical unmet need, as approximately 9% of NICU patients are diagnosed with seizures, yet research suggests up to 90% go undetected without EEG monitoring, with high-risk newborns seizing more than 13 minutes per hour facing an 8-fold increased chance of poor outcomes including mortality and long-term disability.

"Seizures are the most common neurological emergency in newborns, and protecting these fragile brains is essential to their long-term development and well-being," said Jane Chao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Ceribell. "This FDA clearance enables us to further expand availability of Ceribell's rapid, AI-powered neurological monitoring technology and serve more patients in need."

The FDA clearance was supported by EEG data from more than 700 patients, representing the largest known validation dataset ever used for a neonatal seizure detection system. Ceribell previously received 510(k) clearance for a headcap specifically optimized for the neonatal population, enabling the Ceribell System to detect non-convulsive seizures in real time and support rapid diagnosis and treatment to help prevent serious brain injury in this vulnerable patient population.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) partnered with Multiverse to launch NHS-specific training programmes aimed at upskilling staff on the NHS Federated Data Platform, with first cohorts beginning in February 2026. The NHS FDP, currently delivering benefits in 77 NHS Trusts with 73 more signed up plus 41 Integrated Care Boards, has already delivered 80,000 additional operations and reduced discharge delays by 15%, with the Government forecasting £150 million in annual benefits by the end of the decade.

"The NHS FDP is already improving care for patients while cutting paperwork for doctors and nurses," said Louis Mosley, Executive Vice President, UK and Europe at Palantir. "It has delivered 80,000 additional operations and reduced discharge delays by 15 per cent, while the Government is forecasting that it is on track to deliver £150 million of benefits each year by the end of the decade."

The new apprenticeship programmes will feature FDP-specific training tailored to diverse NHS roles including analysts, administrators, managers and clinical staff, with curriculum focused on practical, applied learning to help organizations implement the platform directly into their workflows. By investing in workforce skills development, the initiative aims to maximize the benefits of the NHS's technological investments, leading to improved operational efficiency, better resource allocation, and tangible impact on patient health outcomes.

