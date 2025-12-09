The Therapy Group of Philadelphia Joins the Lumina Therapy Alliance, Expanding a National Network of Premium In-Person Mental Health Practices

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Therapy Alliance , the nation’s leading network of highly vetted, premium brick-and-mortar mental-health practices, is proud to announce that The Therapy Group of Philadelphia—one of the region’s largest and most respected private therapy practices—has joined its rapidly growing national alliance.

Founded by Emmalee Bierly, LMFT, and Jennifer Chaiken, LMFT, The Therapy Group is widely recognized for its clinical excellence, strong leadership, and innovative public presence, including their nationally renowned mental-health podcast ShrinkChicks , which has amassed a loyal audience across the country.

A High-Impact Addition to Lumina’s Expanding National Footprint

With a large team of highly trained master’s-level clinicians, multiple office locations, and a deep commitment to accessible, relationship-based care, The Therapy Group significantly strengthens Lumina’s presence in the Northeast.

Their female-founded leadership, robust clinical infrastructure, and reputation for delivering a warm, elevated in-person experience align directly with Lumina’s mission to unify the country’s strongest independent therapy practices into a premium, employer-ready network.

Lumina now represents a coast-to-coast alliance of brick-and-mortar practices known for exceptional clinical quality, refined environments, and meaningful patient engagement.

Why Employers Are Turning to Lumina Instead of Mass-Market Teletherapy Platforms

As employers increasingly confront the limitations of large venture-backed teletherapy vendors—often marked by inconsistent quality, low utilization, and poor continuity—Lumina offers a more credible, outcomes-driven alternative.

1. Trusted Brick-and-Mortar Practices

Employees engage more deeply with real, community-rooted practices than with anonymous teletherapy marketplaces.

2. Rigorous Vetting and Consistent Quality

Lumina’s network is built on carefully selected practices. The Therapy Group exemplifies this standard through its strong supervision structures, evidence-based care, and experienced master’s-level therapists.

3. Better Utilization and Stronger Clinical Outcomes

In-person therapy consistently produces higher engagement, reduced dropout, and more reliable outcomes—the metrics employers actually care about.

4. A Patient Experience That Builds Trust

Beautiful, intentional spaces and consistent care teams foster the kind of psychological safety that teletherapy apps struggle to replicate.

A New Era of Employer-Focused Mental Health Access

“The Therapy Group is a powerhouse practice,” said Daniel Selling, Psy.D., Founder of Lumina Therapy Alliance. “Emmalee and Jennifer have built something truly remarkable—high-quality clinicians, beautiful offices, and a national voice through their ShrinkChicks platform. Their addition to Lumina marks a major milestone as we continue building the country’s most trusted network of premium therapy practices for employers.”

Co-founders Emmalee Bierly and Jennifer Chaiken shared:

“Joining Lumina allows us to expand our mission while preserving everything that makes The Therapy Group special—our community roots, our incredible clinicians, and our dedication to thoughtful, high-quality therapy,” said Bierly and Chaiken. “Employers increasingly want real relationships and real care for their teams. Lumina gives us the opportunity to partner with organizations that value genuine mental-health support.”

About The Therapy Group of Philadelphia

The Therapy Group of Philadelphia is one of the city’s largest and most influential private psychotherapy practices. Founded by Emmalee Bierly, LMFT, and Jennifer Chaiken, LMFT, the practice is powered by a team of highly skilled master’s-level clinicians and is known for offering inclusive, evidence-based care across a diverse range of specialties. Bierly and Chaiken are also the creators of the widely acclaimed ShrinkChicks podcast, dedicated to demystifying mental health and making therapy accessible to broader audiences.

About Lumina Therapy Alliance

Lumina Therapy Alliance is a curated national network of top-tier brick-and-mortar mental-health practices founded by the owner of the Williamsburg Therapy Group . Lumina connects forward-thinking employers with trusted, highly vetted independent therapy groups, delivering consistent access to high-quality care, strong engagement, and meaningful clinical outcomes.

Contact:

contact@luminatherapyalliance.com