Therapy for Women Joins the Lumina Therapy Alliance, Strengthening a National Network Serving Employers and Their Workforces

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Therapy Alliance , the nation’s leading collective of highly vetted, in-person mental health practices, is proud to announce that Therapy for Women , a premier Philadelphia-based therapy practice, has officially joined its expanding national alliance.

Founded and led by Amanda E. White, LPC, Therapy for Women is widely recognized for its clinical excellence and its all-female team of experienced clinicians specializing in the mental health needs of women navigating complex personal and professional demands. Like Williamsburg Therapy Group , which recently joined the Lumina Therapy Alliance, Therapy for Women offers integrated psychiatry, enabling coordinated care that combines psychotherapy and medication management within a single, in-person clinical setting.

This integrated model is particularly valuable for working professionals seeking comprehensive, discreet, and efficient mental health care without the fragmentation common in traditional benefit offerings.

Expanding Clinical Specialization Across the Workforce

While Lumina Therapy Alliance serves diverse populations across a wide range of clinical needs, the addition of Therapy for Women strengthens the Alliance’s capacity to support employers seeking deeper, more specialized care for women in high-pressure work environments. As organizations increasingly recognize the impact of mental health on performance, retention, and leadership development, access to multidisciplinary, in-person care teams has become essential.

“Women face unique pressures in the workplace that often go unaddressed by traditional mental health benefits,” said Amanda White, Owner and Therapist at Therapy for Women. “Our integrated therapy and psychiatry model allows us to meet women where they are clinically, while maintaining the depth and continuity of care that real healing and performance support require. Joining the Lumina Therapy Alliance allows us to extend that model to employers who want meaningful, high-quality mental health care for their teams.”

A Premium Alternative to Underutilized Teletherapy and EAP Models

Lumina Therapy Alliance was formed in response to growing dissatisfaction with venture-backed teletherapy platforms and traditional Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), which frequently suffer from low engagement, limited specialization, and inconsistent quality of care. Despite significant employer investment, many of these solutions fail to meet the needs of high-performing professionals and their families.

By contrast, Lumina unites independent, brick-and-mortar practices known for clinical rigor, continuity of care, and strong patient-clinician relationships—often including integrated psychiatry and multidisciplinary collaboration. Employers partnering with Lumina gain access to trusted local providers that employees actually use, resulting in higher utilization, better outcomes, and a more compelling return on mental health investment.

“Employers are looking beyond one-size-fits-all mental health solutions,” said Dr. Daniel Selling, Founder of Lumina Therapy Alliance. “Practices like Therapy for Women and Williamsburg Therapy Group represent the future of workforce mental health—deeply specialized, in-person, and clinically integrated. This partnership expands our reach while reinforcing Lumina’s commitment to quality, utilization, and real clinical impact.”

Building a National Standard for In-Person Workforce Mental Health Care

With Therapy for Women joining its network, Lumina Therapy Alliance continues to grow its national footprint of elite in-person practices serving employers and their teams. Additional partner announcements are expected in the coming months as Lumina scales a differentiated model focused on clinical excellence, engagement, and measurable outcomes.

About Therapy for Women

Therapy for Women is a Philadelphia-based, women-led mental health practice providing in-person psychotherapy and integrated psychiatric care through an all-female clinical team. The practice specializes in supporting women across the lifespan, with particular expertise in anxiety, burnout, trauma, eating disorders, identity development, and the mental health challenges faced by women in high-performance personal and professional environments. Therapy for Women is known for its depth of clinical care, continuity, and relationship-based treatment model.

About Lumina Therapy Alliance

Lumina Therapy Alliance is a national collective of highly vetted, independent, in-person mental health practices serving employers, families, and individuals seeking high-quality care beyond one-size-fits-all teletherapy solutions. Lumina partners with elite brick-and-mortar practices that prioritize clinical excellence, continuity of care, and strong therapeutic relationships. By offering employers access to trusted local providers with demonstrated engagement and outcomes, Lumina delivers a more effective, human-centered alternative to traditional EAPs and venture-backed digital platforms.

