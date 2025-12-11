Williamsburg Therapy Group Joins the Lumina Therapy Alliance, Strengthening the Nation’s Premier Network of High-End In-Person Mental Health Practices

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Therapy Alliance , the country’s first and only curated collective of elite, out-of-network in-person mental health practices, is proud to announce that Williamsburg Therapy Group (WTG) has officially joined its rapidly expanding national network.

Williamsburg Therapy Group —one of the nation’s largest and most respected doctoral-only mental health practices with integrated psychiatry—represents a major addition to Lumina’s mission of redefining premium, relationship-based care for modern employers and their teams.

WTG’s entry into the Alliance enhances Lumina’s strategy of uniting the highest-caliber brick-and-mortar practices under a single national standard of excellence. While Lumina partner practices vary in clinical composition and are not all doctoral-level only, every member practice is thoroughly vetted for quality, client experience, and clinical rigor.

A Major Step Toward a New Gold Standard in Employer Mental Health Support

As employers increasingly confront the limitations of teletherapy platforms—many of which struggle with low utilization, short-term engagement, and inconsistent clinical quality—Lumina offers a compelling alternative:

a selectively curated, premium national alliance of in-person group practices delivering concierge-level mental health care.

Williamsburg Therapy Group’s doctoral foundation, integrated psychiatry team, and multi-city footprint make it an exceptional partner for Lumina’s employer-facing Concierge Mental Health Program.

Quote from Dr. Daniel Selling, CEO & Founder of Williamsburg Therapy Group

“We are thrilled to join the Lumina Therapy Alliance at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of employer-supported mental health care. Lumina is bringing together practices that have built meaningful therapeutic relationships in their communities for years. At WTG, our doctoral-only model and integrated psychiatry service allow us to deliver a level of clinical depth and continuity that employers rarely see in their existing benefits. By uniting under one national standard of excellence, we’re offering companies and their teams the high-quality, in-person care they’ve been asking for—and frankly, deserve.”

Rapid Expansion: Five Additional Large Practices Signed and Soon to Be Announced

Lumina Therapy Alliance confirmed today that it has five additional major group practices under signed contract, with announcements forthcoming in early 2026.

Once public, these additions will further solidify Lumina as the largest national network of out-of-network, high-end, in-person therapy practices—a powerful counterweight to the teletherapy-first solutions that have dominated employer benefits over the past decade.

A Vital Response to Underutilized Teletherapy Platforms

Employers continue to express frustration with the low engagement and limited clinical impact of teletherapy vendors. Lumina’s model directly addresses these gaps:

Premium in-person therapy , where outcomes and therapeutic alliance are strongest



, where outcomes and therapeutic alliance are strongest Highly qualified clinicians across disciplines , with WTG representing Lumina’s most advanced doctoral-only model



, with WTG representing Lumina’s most advanced doctoral-only model Integrated psychiatry options , supporting comprehensive care pathways



, supporting comprehensive care pathways A carefully curated national network , not an open marketplace



, not an open marketplace Guaranteed availability , solving the access issues endemic to insurance-based mental health



, solving the access issues endemic to insurance-based mental health A concierge experience, aligning with the expectations of high-performance organizations



This elevated approach is resonating with employers seeking meaningful utilization and measurable impact—not just another checkbox benefit.

About Lumina Therapy Alliance

The Lumina Therapy Alliance is the nation’s only selectively curated network of premium brick-and-mortar mental health practices. Lumina partners with employers to deliver a concierge mental health offering—pairing guaranteed access with best-in-class clinicians and elevated in-person care. By uniting the strongest independent therapy practices in the country, Lumina is building a new era of employer-supported mental health: high-touch, high-quality, and deeply human.

About Williamsburg Therapy Group

Williamsburg Therapy Group is a doctoral-level, psychiatry-integrated group practice with multiple locations in New York, Austin, and Miami. With a large team of psychologists and psychiatrists, WTG is recognized for its elevated patient experience, clinical excellence, and relationship-focused approach across individual, couples, family, and organizational mental health.

