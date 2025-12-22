Wholeview Wellness Joins the Lumina Therapy Alliance, Expanding Access to In-Person Addiction-Focused Psychotherapy for Employees and Their Families

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Therapy Alliance , the nation’s leading collective of highly vetted, in-person mental health practices, is proud to announce that Wholeview Wellness , the boutique, out-of-network addiction practice of Wholeview, has officially joined its expanding national alliance.

Based in New York City at 369 Lexington Avenue in midtown Manhattan, Wholeview is a respected psychotherapy practice known for its sophisticated, relational approach to mental health and addiction care. Wholeview Wellness represents the practice’s specialized addiction and trauma treatment arm—delivering high-touch, in-person psychotherapy for individuals and families impacted by substance use, trauma (C-PTSD), and co-occurring emotional and relational challenges.

With deep expertise in addiction and its impact on performance, relationships, and family systems, Wholeview Wellness strengthens Lumina’s ability to support employers seeking serious solutions for one of the most complex and costly challenges in the modern workplace.

“Addiction is not just a personal issue—it’s a workplace issue and a family issue,” said Dr. Sarah Church, Psychologist and Owner of Wholeview. “Wholeview Wellness was created to provide nuanced psychotherapy that addresses the full picture: the individual, their relationships, and the pressures they face at work. Joining Lumina allows us to extend that level of care to more employees and families who need depth, discretion, and real clinical expertise.”

Addressing Addiction Where Employers Need It Most

As employers grapple with rising rates of substance-use concerns, burnout, absenteeism, and downstream family stress, Wholeview Wellness brings a level of clinical rigor often absent from traditional workplace mental-health benefits. Its in-person and hybrid psychotherapy-driven model offers an effective alternative to underutilized EAPs that struggle to engage employees facing complex addiction and trauma-related issues.

Wholeview Wellness’ work frequently includes support for:

Employees navigating substance-use and recovery issues

High-performing professionals seeking discreet, out-of-network care

Partners and family members affected by addiction

Co-occurring anxiety, depression, trauma, and relational strain





A Strategic Addition to Lumina’s National Network

Wholeview Wellness joins a growing group of elite brick-and-mortar practices within the Lumina Therapy Alliance. While Lumina partner practices vary in structure and specialization, each is rigorously vetted for clinical quality, client experience, and ethical standards—ensuring employers can confidently offer care that truly delivers outcomes.

“Employers are asking for mental health solutions that can handle complexity—not just convenience,” said Dr. Daniel Selling, Founder of Lumina Therapy Alliance. “Wholeview Wellness exemplifies the kind of addiction-informed, in-person psychotherapy that employees and families actually use and benefit from. Their addition meaningfully strengthens Lumina’s ability to support the modern workforce.”

Redefining Addiction Support in the Workplace

With Wholeview Wellness joining the Alliance, Lumina continues to build a differentiated national model: premium, in-person psychotherapy delivered by trusted local practices, unified under a single standard of excellence for employers.

As Lumina expands, the Alliance remains focused on replacing fragmented, low-impact mental-health offerings with real, relationship-based care—capable of addressing the most serious challenges employees and their families face.

About Wholeview

Wholeview is a New York City–based psychotherapy practice located at 369 Lexington Avenue, just two blocks south of Grand Central Station. The practice provides in-person, relationship-based care to individuals, couples, and families. Wholeview Wellness is its boutique, out-of-network addiction and. Trauma treatment practice, specializing in substance-use concerns and the broader emotional, relational, and workplace impacts of addiction and co-occurring psychological disorders.

About Lumina Therapy Alliance

Lumina Therapy Alliance is a national network of highly vetted, in-person mental health practices serving employers and their workforces. By uniting the country’s most trusted independent therapy groups, Lumina provides access to premium, relationship-based care designed to outperform traditional EAPs and teletherapy solutions.

