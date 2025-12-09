Medical Devices Market Worth USD 955 Billion by 2030 as Conventional Devices Lead and AR/VR Platforms Grow at 7.78% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India December, 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the medical devices market is valued at USD 681.57 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 955.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The market continues to strengthen as conventional devices lead the market, and AR/VR platforms expand. This growth is further supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an increasing geriatric population, higher investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as wearable devices, minimally invasive surgical tools, and remote monitoring systems.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America continues to lead the global medical devices market, underpinned by well-established healthcare infrastructure, high per-capita healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of innovative medical technologies.



In contrast, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region through 2030, driven by expanding access to healthcare, rising demand for affordable diagnostic and therapeutic devices, and growing investments by both governments and private players in health infrastructure.

Emerging Market Trends

AI Advancements Transforming Medical Devices

Artificial intelligence and digital health technologies are rapidly reshaping the medical device industry. AI-enabled systems now enhance imaging, support clinical decisions, and improve surgical precision. Machine-learning tools can adjust therapy settings in real time, helping make procedures more efficient and consistent.

The expansion of high-speed connectivity is also enabling remote interventions and faster data sharing, while digital therapeutics are blending software with devices to deliver more personalized care. Overall, these innovations are transforming traditional devices into smarter, more adaptive solutions.

Regulations Evolve to Support Innovation

Regulatory frameworks are being modernized to keep pace with technological progress. The FDA is introducing more flexible pathways that allow approved AI-driven devices to update their software more easily. Upcoming alignment with international quality standards and strengthened cybersecurity requirements are also improving consistency and safety. In Europe, updated regulations have enhanced post-market oversight but increased compliance complexity, prompting smaller companies to pursue partnerships or consolidation to stay competitive within the medical devices market.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Device Type

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Surgical Devices

Monitoring Devices

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Assistive & Mobility Aids

Dental Devices

Others



By Technology Platform

Conventional Electro-mechanical & Disposable Devices

Wearable & Remote Monitoring



Telehealth & mHealth

Robotic Surgery

3D Printing

Augmented / Virtual Reality (AR / VR)

Nanotechnology

Others



By Therapeutic Application

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Neurology

Ophthalmology

General Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-medical-device-technologies-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

Competition Outlook

The global medical devices market is moderately fragmented, featuring a blend of established medical device manufacturers, global healthcare corporations, and emerging health-tech innovators. Key strategies shaping competition include collaborations between medical device makers and technology firms, acquisitions of innovative startups, and increasing focus on R&D to integrate smart, connected, and patient-centric devices into standard care workflows.

Koninklinje Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Abbott

GE HealthCare

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Smart Pills Market: The smart pills market is segmented by application area (capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, patient monitoring), disease indication (occult gi bleeding, crohn's disease), target area (esophagus, stomach), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America).

Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market: The disposable medical devices sensors market is segmented by product (biosensors, image sensors, accelerometers, pressure sensors), application (patient monitoring), end-user (hospitals & clinics), technology (MEMS, CMOS), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Abbott Laboratories and Honeywell International are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Disposable Medical Devices Sensors: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-disposable-medical-devices-sensors-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market: The bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented by product type (allografts, synthetic bone grafts), material (calcium-phosphate ceramics, bioactive glass), application (trauma & craniomaxillofacial, joint reconstruction), end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, and more), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific).

Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson and Smiths Group are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Bone Grafts and Substitutes: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/bone-grafts-and-substitutes-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



