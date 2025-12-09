The Honey Baked Ham Company Unveils Their New Prime Rib Centerpiece with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honey Baked Ham Company® has unveiled its most significant menu expansion in decades with the launch of its newest holiday centerpiece: Prime Rib. Now available nationwide, the new Prime Rib joins the brand’s signature ham and turkey to create a holiday trifecta of premium, delicious holiday entrees, all crafted to help hosts serve a memorable meal with ease. Recently, resident Culinary Expert at HoneyBaked, Chef Tim Ziga, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the new offering, classic holiday sides, and tips for making holiday hosting a breeze.

Inspired by years of customer demand and a desire to welcome new families to the HoneyBaked holiday tradition, the new offering features USDA Choice grade prime rib that is perfectly marbled, expertly seasoned, cooked to rare and packaged to seal in flavor and juiciness. The result is a simple heat-and-serve entrée designed to deliver an effortless hosting experience without sacrificing quality or taste.

This year’s HoneyBaked Holiday Menu continues to include favorites such as spiral-sliced ham with the brand’s iconic sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast and a variety of Heat & Serve side dishes including Maple Sweet Potato Soufflé, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese and Green Bean Casserole. Customers can choose from Prime Rib options ranging from 3 to 8 pounds, including both a la carte selections and holiday meal bundles.

Holiday gifting remains a key part of the HoneyBaked experience, with options available for shipping nationwide. Seasonal gifts include spiral-sliced ham, premium turkey, curated gift packages, and gift cards for added flexibility.

HoneyBaked’s full holiday menu, store locator, and online ordering options are available at honeybaked.com/holiday .

About Chef Tim Ziga

Meet Chef Tim Ziga, HoneyBaked’s culinary expert and menu developer. As a 20-year veteran of the food service industry and a certified master urban farmer, he is passionate about food production from seed to plate. He believes food is the perfect way to bring joy into the lives of others and bring people together — the kitchen table is his favorite way to connect with people.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the company has grown to more than 500 retail and seasonal locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat and serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok.

