Vinyl Sustainability Council Presents Mannington Mills, Inc with 2025 Social Impact Award

New Orleans, LA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) awarded Mannington Mills, Inc as the recipient of the 2025 Social Impact Award for their Work Hard/Play Hard initiative to support Feeding America® and local food banks.

The Vinyl Sustainability Council’s Social Impact Award recognizes the efforts of a VSC member that has demonstrated a strong commitment to community well-being and longevity. This annual award acknowledges an outstanding project or program that addresses a social concern using a company’s resources to have a positive impact.

Mannington mobilized volunteers at 15 food banks in nine states and raised $150,000, supplying around 1.5 million meals. Mannington associates, family members, and Board of Directors contributed over 1,000 volunteer hours, packing thousands of meals and food boxes at events and food banks nationwide. Their efforts not only addressed immediate hunger needs but also reinforced food security and community engagement as priority social impact areas, as confirmed by a double materiality assessment involving 543 stakeholders.

“We are proud to recognize Mannington for their commitment to community development through their Work Hard/Play Hard initiative,” said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. “We were impressed with Mannington’s volunteer mobilization and the integration of the program into their business practices. We want to commend the whole Mannington team and are excited to see the positive impacts for years to come!”

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a council created to advance the vinyl industry’s efforts in addressing sustainability. The VSC is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to create a sustainable development path for the industry. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/vinyl-sustainability-council/#.

About Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc., is a fifth generation, family-owned company based in Salem, NJ with locations across the world. We manufacture residential and commercial flooring under the Mannington, Mannington Commerical, Amtico, and Burke brands.