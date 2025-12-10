J-Star Announces Approval of Dual Class Share Structure by Shareholders

TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative carbon fiber and composite solutions across a wide range of applications including personal sports equipment, healthcare products, automobile parts, resin systems, and research and development services, today announced the results of the shareholder votes from its 2025 general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”). The Meeting was conducted on December 9, 2025.

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company approved the proposals that:

The amendment of the Company’s authorized share capital by:

re-designating and re-classifying 17,200,387 issued ordinary shares of US$0.50 par value each (the “Ordinary Shares”) as 17,200,387 Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 par value each, with the rights of the existing Ordinary Shares remaining unchanged;

re-designating and re-classifying 11,702,430 authorized but unissued Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 par value each as 11,702,430 Class A Ordinary Shares;

cancelling 6,097,183 authorized but unissued Ordinary Shares and creating 6,097,183 Class B Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 par value each (each Class B Ordinary Share being entitled to ten (10) votes) (the “Share Capital Reorganisation”).

Increasing the authorized share capital of the Company, immediately following the Share Capital Reorganisation, from US$17,500,000 (divided into 28,902,817 Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each and 6,097,183 Class B Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each) to US$65,000,000 (divided into 30,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each and 100,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each) by creating an additional 1,097,183 Class A Ordinary Shares and 93,902,817 Class B Ordinary Shares (the “Increase of Authorized Share Capital”).

Adoption of the Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (“Fifth Restated M&A”) of the Company in substitution for the existing memorandum and articles of association, effective immediately after the Share Capital Reorganisation and Increase of Authorized Share Capital.

The Company will repurchase 4,888,092 Class A Ordinary Shares held by New Moon Corporation and 1,209,091 Class A Ordinary Shares held by Mr. Jing-Bin Chiang, and issue 4,888,092 Class B Ordinary Shares to New Moon and 1,209,091 Class B Ordinary Shares to Mr. Chiang.





The Company plans to file the Fifth Restated M&A with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands on December 10, 2025, and expects that the re-classified Class A Ordinary Shares to commence trading on Nasdaq on or around December 11, 2025.

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star (NASDAQ: YMAT) is a holding company with operations conducted through subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Samoa with its headquarters in Taiwan. J-Star’s predecessor group was established in 1970, and has accumulated over 50 years of know-how in material composites industry. J-Star develops and commercializes the technology on carbon reinforcement and resin systems. With decades of experience and knowledge in composites and materials, J-Star is able to apply its expertise and technology to design and manufacture a great variety of lightweight, high-performance carbon composite products, ranging from key structural parts of electric bicycles and sports bicycles, rackets, automobile parts to healthcare products. Visit j-starholding.com and ymaunivers.com to learn more.

Forward Looking-Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the final prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and J-Star specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

investor@j-starholding.com