Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports 96% Phase Allocation as Halborn Security Audits Q4 V1 Protocol

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fast-growing project in the lending sector of the DeFi crypto market is now entering one of the most important stages of its early development. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has released a new update confirming strong progress across its roadmap while allocation levels move toward full capacity. With its first protocol version scheduled for release in Q4 and a major security audit underway, interest in the project is rising as the final stage of this cycle approaches.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building and Expanding Community

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol designed to support predictable on-chain borrowing and lending. The system is built around two connected lending markets. Users can supply assets such as ETH or USDT and receive mtTokens. These mtTokens rise in value as borrowers repay interest. This structure links lender yield directly to the activity inside the protocol.

Borrowers use a dynamic rate model. When the lending pool has strong liquidity, borrowing stays affordable. When liquidity tightens, borrowing becomes more expensive. Loan-to-value limits guide safe borrowing behavior. If collateral drops too far, liquidation may occur. Liquidators repay part of the borrower’s debt and receive collateral at a discount. This mechanism keeps the lending pool balanced even when markets move quickly.

Mutuum Finance reports consistent growth in community participation. Funding has now reached $19.2M, and the project has surpassed 18,400 holders. These figures show rising engagement as development moves closer to the testnet period.

Token Price, Allocation Status and Early Growth

Mutuum Finance began its token sale in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. The token is now priced at $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase during development. This early rise shows growing interest from buyers who are tracking the project’s roadmap.

The project is currently in Phase 6, which has now reached 96% allocation. Only a small percentage of tokens remain at the current stage price. The next stage will move MUTM closer to the official launch price of $0.06, which has contributed to rising activity as users secure the remaining supply.

Daily community participation is supported through the 24-hour leaderboard, where the top contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This feature has helped maintain consistent engagement and has kept attention on the project throughout the presale period.

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated for the presale. This equals 45.5% of the entire supply. According to the team, this distribution helps create broad early ownership and reduces the risk of supply concentration.

More than 810 million tokens have already been purchased. The team states that this level of early participation provides a solid foundation for the protocol once the lending markets become active.

Accessibility has also been a focus. Mutuum Finance supports card payment, which allows new users to purchase MUTM without relying on multi-step wallet setups. This feature has expanded the project’s reach and helped bring new users into the DeFi space.

Security Measures and Halborn’s Ongoing Audit

Security is a major part of the current development stage. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. The audit reviewed the token contract for vulnerabilities and examined how the system handles risk.

Halborn Security is now conducting a detailed review of the protocol’s lending contracts. The audit includes checks on interest calculation, liquidation logic, collateral thresholds and repayment behavior. These steps are intended to strengthen the protocol before the V1 testnet launches in Q4.

The project also maintains a $50,000 bug bounty so developers can report any edge cases not captured in formal audits. The team states that the combination of multiple security layers is designed to prepare the protocol for a safe and stable launch.

Stablecoin Development and Layer-2 Vision

Mutuum Finance continues to work on a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by borrower interest. The stablecoin is expected to help stabilize lending activity by giving users a predictable asset for borrowing and repayment. Stablecoins also help increase liquidity, which can strengthen the lending pool and reduce volatility for both borrowers and lenders.

The project plans to expand across multiple layer-2 networks. L2 deployment will reduce transaction costs and increase execution speed. Lending platforms rely on frequent updates to collateral and interest positions, so lower fees and faster settlement help support a smoother user experience.

Mutuum Finance states that both the stablecoin and L2 expansions are important for scaling the protocol beyond its initial version and supporting larger lending markets over time.

V1 Testnet Timeline and Phase 2 Development Progress

The team’s update on X confirmed that the V1 testnet remains on schedule for Q4 2025. V1 will introduce the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the liquidation module and the debt engine. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets.

The testnet will allow users to interact with the protocol and observe how supply, borrowing and liquidation functions behave under real conditions. The team expects to gather user feedback to support adjustments before moving to the next phase of development.

Phase 2 includes contract refinement, improvements to risk controls, updates to interest logic and interface adjustments. New analytics tools have also been added to support tracking of collateral levels, borrowing activity and protocol performance. These updates prepare the system for the transition from internal testing to community-based evaluation.

Outlook as Allocation Nears Completion

Mutuum Finance is entering a significant point in its early development. With Phase 6 allocation now at 96%, the remaining supply at the current price level is limited. Combined with ongoing security audits, user growth, rising funding and consistent roadmap progress, the project is gaining visibility within the top crypto and new crypto categories.

As the Q4 testnet approaches, the team will release additional documentation and updates to prepare users for the upcoming transition into public testing. With V1 nearing and core operational components finalized, Mutuum Finance continues to position itself as an emerging presence in the DeFi crypto market.