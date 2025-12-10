Parsons Awarded $88M to Provide Systems Engineering and Integration Solutions for U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Air Base Air Defense

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded an $88 million single-award Task Order contract over three years to support the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This award brings the company’s total value under the ABAD contract to $192 million in 2025.

“Our success on the ABAD mission draws from our team’s experience and proven track record, with this task order reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and expert support,” said Mike Kushin, president, Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “We are a trusted leader in enhancing air base security and effectiveness, and we are dedicated to continuing that legacy to secure America’s assets and defend our soldiers overseas.”

The company will deliver a comprehensive scope of work encompassing advanced equipment procurement and configuration, seamless systems integration, specialized operator training, robust technical support, and ongoing maintenance, ensuring mission readiness, operational excellence, and long-term system reliability.

In 2021, Parsons received a 10-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity single award contract valued at $953 million, reinforcing its role as a leader in national security operations. This new work exemplifies Parsons' ongoing commitment to safeguarding military operations and ensuring the effectiveness of air defense systems across Europe and Africa.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

