Cocoa Ingredients Market Size to Exceed USD 20.70 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cocoa ingredients market size was valued at USD 13.20 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 13.81 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 20.70 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. In particular, premium cocoa products are seeing a surge in popularity, particularly in the artisan chocolate sector, where consumers are increasingly seeking high-end, ethically sourced options. This shift reflects the broader trend of premiumization in the food industry.

The key drivers of market expansion are the increasing use of cocoa ingredients in a variety of applications, such as confectionery, beverages, and bakery goods. Along with that, the growing preference for premium, organic, and clean-label cocoa in response to health-conscious consumer trends is further accelerating demand. Additionally, the desire for flavored chocolates, plant-based cocoa alternatives, and innovative chocolate formulations is significantly contributing to market growth.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery.

Key Highlights of Cocoa Ingredients Market

By region, North America led the cocoa ingredients market in 2024, whereas Europe is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the chocolate segment led the cocoa ingredients market in 2024, whereas the confectionery segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the cocoa powder segment dominated the cocoa ingredients market in 2024, whereas the cocoa butter segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By form, the solid cocoa segment captured the maximum share in cocoa ingredients market in 2024, whereas the liquid cocoa segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By end use, the food industry segment led the cocoa ingredients market in 2024, whereas the beverage industry segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



The cocoa ingredients market is being shaped by evolving consumer preferences for healthier, more sustainable products. We are witnessing a strong shift towards ethically sourced and premium cocoa in all segments, from chocolates to beverages, driven by increasing health-consciousness and demand for clean-label products," said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

Higher Demand for Healthier Options Helpful to Fuel the Growth of the Cocoa Ingredients Market

The cocoa ingredients market is growing primarily due to higher demand for healthier, sustainable, and premium options, and to its widespread use across industries such as food and beverages, bakery, confectionery, personal care, and beauty products. The growing population of health-conscious consumers, leading to higher demand for functional, organic, healthy, and clean-label cocoa-based food and beverage options, is one of the major factors driving market growth. The market also observes growth due to the majority of health-conscious consumers of different age groups. Easy availability of such healthier, flavorful options across various platforms is another major factor driving the growth of the cocoa ingredients market.

Technological Innovations are helpful for the Growth of the Market

Technological innovations that improve the quality, quantity, and shelf life of cocoa-derived ingredients are major drivers of the cocoa ingredients market. Modern processing techniques now include cold-press extraction, high-pressure processing, and controlled low-temperature roasting, all of which help preserve flavonoids, volatile aroma compounds, and lipid stability within cocoa powder, cocoa liquor, and cocoa butter. Automation in grinding, winnowing, and conching lines enables manufacturers to maintain consistent particle-size distribution and reduce batch variability, directly improving texture and formulation performance in confectionery and bakery applications.

Precision fermentation is also emerging as an important innovation, particularly for companies developing cocoa flavor analogues or fermentation-enhanced flavor precursors that replicate desirable cocoa profiles while stabilizing supply chains affected by climate variability. Advanced microbial fermentation systems can generate key aromatic compounds such as pyrazines and esters, improving flavor intensity and standardizing quality across batches. Shelf-life improvements are supported by innovations in microbial reduction technologies, including steam sterilization and ultraviolet treatment, which help reduce contamination risks without compromising flavor integrity.

New Trends of Cocoa Ingredients Market

Higher demand for ethically sourced products is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for healthier, sustainable, clean-label, and organic products is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Growing health-conscious consumers, leading to higher demand for plant-based and healthier options, also help fuel the market's growth.



Recent Developments in the Cocoa Ingredients Market

In November 2025, CSM Ingredients introduced Nuare, a new range of carob-based cocoa alternatives. The range involves alternatives designed for baking and ice cream formulations.

In November 2025, Barry Callebaut announced a long-term partnership with Plant A Foods, a startup involved in innovating sustainable cocoa-free chocolate alternatives.

Top Products in the Cocoa Ingredients Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or End Use Segments Representative Producers or Brands Cocoa Powder Finely milled dry cocoa solids are used for flavor, color, and aroma in food products. Natural cocoa powder, alkalized (Dutch processed) cocoa powder, low-fat powder, high-fat powder Bakery, beverages, chocolate milk, confectionery, ice cream Barry Callebaut, Cargill Cocoa, Olam Cocoa Cocoa Butter Pure fat extracted from cocoa beans, prized for its melting properties and smooth mouthfeel. Deodorized cocoa butter, natural cocoa butter, organic cocoa butter Chocolate manufacturing, cosmetics, and premium confectionery Cargill, Barry Callebaut, Ecom Agroindustrial Cocoa Liquor (Cocoa Mass) Thick paste is produced from grinding cocoa nibs containing both solids and fat. Natural cocoa liquor, alkalized cocoa liquor Chocolate bars, coatings, and chocolate fillings Barry Callebaut, Ecom, Olam Cocoa Cocoa Nibs Crushed cocoa bean fragments are used for texture, flavor, and premium applications. Raw nibs, roasted nibs, flavored nibs Artisanal chocolate, bakery, snacks Navitas Organics, premium cocoa processors Cocoa Bean Extracts Concentrated extracts capturing cocoa polyphenols and aroma compounds. Polyphenol-rich extracts, flavanol extracts Nutraceuticals, functional foods, beverages Naturex (Givaudan), specialty extract suppliers Cocoa Shell Powder and Fiber Powder derived from cocoa bean shells, used as a natural fiber and flavor enhancer. Cocoa shell fiber, cocoa shell flour Bakery, cereal, snacks, and clean label fiber fortification Olam Cocoa by-product lines Cocoa-Based Chocolate Chips and Chunks Chocolate inclusions are used for baking and confectionery. Semi-sweet chips, milk chocolate chunks, dark chocolate chunks Bakery products, cookies, ice cream Barry Callebaut Chips Division Cocoa Paste and Cocoa-Based Fillings Ready to use cocoa-rich pastes for baked goods and confectionery fillings. Creamy cocoa fillings, hazelnut cocoa fillings Bakery, pastries, biscuits Puratos, Barry Callebaut fillings Organic Cocoa Ingredients Cocoa is derived from certified organic farms. Organic cocoa powder, organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter Premium chocolates, organic bakery, clean label foods Pacari, Divine Chocolate Ingredient Sales Fairtrade and Ethically Sourced Cocoa Ingredients Cocoa is purchased through certified ethical trade systems. Fairtrade powder, Fairtrade butter, Fairtrade liquor Ethical chocolates, sustainable retail brands Kuapa Kokoo, cooperative-based suppliers Cocoa Flavanol Enriched Ingredients Specialty cocoa with high flavanol retention for functional health products. High flavanol cocoa powder, high flavanol extracts Nutraceutical drinks, cognitive health Mars Edge cocoa flavanol ingredients Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder Cocoa powder with lower cocoa butter content for calorie-controlled products. 10 to 12 percent fat cocoa powder Diet bakery, powdered beverages Major cocoa powder suppliers High Fat Cocoa Powder Cocoa powder with higher cocoa butter levels for richer flavor. 22 to 24 percent fat cocoa powder Premium desserts, artisanal chocolates Premium cocoa processors White Cocoa Butter Replacers and Blends Specialty fats that support cocoa butter behavior in confectionery. Cocoa butter equivalents, cocoa butter improvers Cost-optimized chocolates, compound coatings Bunge Loders Croklaan, AAK Cocoa-Based Beverage Powders Instant drink powders using cocoa as a primary flavor. Hot chocolate mixes, chocolate malt blends Retail beverages, vending Nestlé Milo base powder, Cadbury Hot Chocolate base Cocoa Nib-Based Snacks Ready-to-eat cocoa nib products offering crunchy, antioxidant-rich snacking. Sugar-coated nibs, spiced nibs Healthy snacks, premium confectionery Health food brands and craft chocolatiers



Cocoa Ingredients Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Cocoa Ingredients Market?

The growing food and beverage industry, along with growth in the bakery and confectionery segment, is one of the major market drivers. The market also sees growth driven by the easy availability of functional, clean-label, organic, and premium options for health-conscious consumers. Higher demand for premium and flavorful food and cocoa-based food and beverage options among consumers of different age groups is another major factor driving market growth.

Challenge

Supply Chain Issues Hampering the Growth of the Cocoa Ingredients Industry

Issues such as climate change, geopolitical problems, farmer poverty, deforestation, and disorganized value chains are major constraints on market growth. Hence, it affects the price of the final product, obstructing the market’s growth. Higher demand for sustainably sourced ingredients, advanced traceability, and the easy availability of product replacements in the market are other major factors hampering the market's growth.

Opportunity

Health and Wellness Trends Are Helpful for the Growth of the Market

The health and wellness trends lately, leading to higher demand for premium, organic, clean-label, and functional cocoa-based products, are a major opportunity for market growth. Technological innovations that support product innovation and the manufacturing of healthy, sustainable, and clean-label cocoa-based products are another major opportunity for market growth. Growing consumer interest in products enriched with antioxidants and other essential nutrients is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Cocoa Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the Cocoa Ingredients Market in 2024

North America led the cocoa ingredients market in 2024, driven by higher demand for premium, organic, functional, and plant-based cocoa products. Easy availability of such products across different platforms is another major factor driving the market's growth. Higher demand for sustainably and ethically sourced, clean-label food and beverage options is another major factor driving market growth. The US has a major role in the region's market growth due to high demand for premium, functional, clean-label, and plant-based cocoa food and beverage options among consumers of different age groups.

Europe is Expected to Grow in the Foreseen Period

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to higher demand for functional and organic cocoa-based products. The market also observes growth driven by the growing population of health-conscious consumers, leading to higher demand for clean-label and premium cocoa-based products in the region, further fueling market growth in the foreseeable period. Hence, the region also sees higher demand for dark chocolate and other healthier, more flavorful options. The UK, Germany, and France have made a major contribution to the region's market growth due to higher demand for premium, flavorful, and healthier options among consumers of different age groups.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is expected to see notable growth in the forecast period due to high demand for clean-label and organic products in the region. The market also observes growth due to the easy availability of innovative products in the region, available in different flavor profiles. The growing food and beverage industry, rising disposable income, and a regulatory framework in the bakery and confectionery segment are other major factors driving market growth.

Trade Analysis for the Cocoa Ingredients Market

Top Exporters (supply hubs)

Côte d’Ivoire (2023 production ~2.38 million tonnes): Structural export strength derives from large planted area, export logistics, and established trader networks.

Structural export strength derives from large planted area, export logistics, and established trader networks. Ghana (MY 2023/24 production ~531,000 tonnes): State marketing systems and quality controls support large-volume bean exports.

State marketing systems and quality controls support large-volume bean exports. Ecuador, Nigeria, and Cameroon. Significant bean exporters supplying niche and bulk contracts to grinders and manufacturers.

Significant bean exporters supplying niche and bulk contracts to grinders and manufacturers. Netherlands and Belgium (processing and re-export hubs): Large grinding capacity and port infrastructure concentrate processed-ingredient exports from Europe.

Large grinding capacity and port infrastructure concentrate processed-ingredient exports from Europe. Indonesia and Malaysia (regional processors): Notable for cocoa butter and powder processing destined to Asian markets.



Top Importers (demand centres)

The Netherlands and Germany: High grinding volumes support imports of beans and derivatives for industrial chocolate clusters.

High grinding volumes support imports of beans and derivatives for industrial chocolate clusters. United States: Large confectionery and bakery sectors import beans and processed cocoa ingredients.

Large confectionery and bakery sectors import beans and processed cocoa ingredients. Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia: Regional processing hubs import beans for grinding and re-export of butter and powder.

Regional processing hubs import beans for grinding and re-export of butter and powder. China and Japan: Growing end-market demand for premium cocoa powder and butter in confectionery and beverage sectors.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Origin production cycles: Weather, pest, and farm-practice changes in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana materially alter available export volumes.

Weather, pest, and farm-practice changes in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana materially alter available export volumes. Shift in grinding toward origin or regional hubs: Policy incentives and investment in local processing reduce raw-bean exports and increase the trade of derivatives.

Policy incentives and investment in local processing reduce raw-bean exports and increase the trade of derivatives. Sustainability and traceability requirements: Buyer and regulatory pressure to source deforestation-free products influences procurement and premiums.

Buyer and regulatory pressure to source deforestation-free products influences procurement and premiums. Price and inventory cycles: Scarcity in origin years stimulates forward buying and stockbuilding by manufacturers.

Regulatory, Quality, and Market-Access Considerations

Export and import compliance includes pesticide-residue limits, heavy-metal thresholds, and mycotoxin standards in key markets. Specific cadmium limits apply in some EU uses. Buyers commonly require certificates of analysis, phytosanitary documentation for beans, and origin declarations. Traceability to the farm or cooperative level is increasingly mandatory for many branded programs.



Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

Origin pricing schemes and levies: Minimum farm-gate prices and living-income differentials in West Africa affect export competitiveness and traded volumes. (Source: Reuters reporting and sector briefings)

Minimum farm-gate prices and living-income differentials in West Africa affect export competitiveness and traded volumes. (Source: Reuters reporting and sector briefings) Grind-in-origin incentives: Fiscal measures and investment programs in producing countries aim to raise domestic processing and retain value.

Fiscal measures and investment programs in producing countries aim to raise domestic processing and retain value. Sustainability regulation in import markets: Evolving rules on commodities linked to deforestation increase compliance burdens on exporters.



Cocoa Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.6% Market Size in 2025 USD 13.81 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 14.44 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 20.70 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Europe Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Cocoa Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

Application Analysis

The chocolate segment led the cocoa ingredients market in 2024, driven by high demand for various types of chocolates, including artisanal, functional, premium, and those available in different flavors. It is possible today, thanks to globalization, which allows consumers to easily taste different types of chocolate from around the world. Hence, it helps fuel the market's growth. The segment also observes growth driven by high demand for cocoa in the manufacture of various types of chocolates and other related products, such as beverages and chocolate-related bakery items.

The confectionery segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to higher demand for premium, functional, organic, and plant-based products. Hence, the segment will make a major contribution to market growth in the foreseeable period. The availability of such products on various platforms is another major factor driving market growth. Changing consumer preferences, premiumization, and rising disposable income are other major factors driving market growth.

Type Analysis

The cocoa powder segment led the cocoa ingredients market in 2024 due to its high versatility and applications across the bakery, confectionery, and beverage sectors. The market also observes growth driven by higher demand for cocoa powder, owing to its various functional and health-beneficial properties. Technological advancements are another major factor driving market growth. Cocoa powder, being high in antioxidants, is essential for the production of various functional food and beverage options, further fueling market growth.

The cocoa butter segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to its multiple nutritional benefits and versatility for various applications. Hence, such factors help boost the market's growth in the foreseeable period. Higher demand for cocoa butter in the personal care and confectionery segments is another major factor driving market growth. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the cocoa ingredients market in the foreseeable period.

Form Analysis

The solid ingredients segment dominated the cocoa ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand for solid cocoa for the manufacturing of various baked items and beverages, as well as confectionery, thereby supporting market growth. The segment is essential for maintaining the flavor, texture, and color of various chocolate-based products, further fueling market growth. Increasing demand for functional, premium, and organic cocoa-based food and beverages is another major factor driving market growth.

The liquid ingredients segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its versatility and use in manufacturing a range of products, including baked goods, beverages, and other cocoa-based options. Higher demand for the liquid segment in the manufacturing of various cocoa-based fillings is another major factor driving market growth. The segment also observes growth due to the manufacturing of high-quality, premium chocolates and other related products, which are expected to support market growth in the foreseeable period.

End Use Analysis

The food industry segment led the cocoa ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand for cocoa products across food and beverages, functional, and ethically sourced categories. Higher demand for functional, organic, and premium cocoa-based food options is another major factor driving market growth. Product innovation and technological advancements, which help attract consumers, are another major factor driving market growth.

The beverage industry is another major driver of market growth. Higher demand for ethically sourced, innovative, functional, organic cocoa-based beverages, highly sought after by consumers, is another major factor driving market growth. Increasing disposable income and higher demand for innovative products also help fuel the market's growth in the foreseeable future. Easy availability of such products on various platforms is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Top Companies in the Cocoa Ingredients Market

Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé is a global leader in nutrition and wellness, with iconic brands like KitKat and Nescafé. The company is committed to sustainability through its Cocoa Plan, focusing on improving cocoa farmer livelihoods and environmental practices.

Nestlé is a global leader in nutrition and wellness, with iconic brands like KitKat and Nescafé. The company is committed to sustainability through its Cocoa Plan, focusing on improving cocoa farmer livelihoods and environmental practices. Mars, Incorporated: Mars, known for brands like M&M's and Snickers, is dedicated to sourcing sustainable cocoa through its Cocoa for Generations program. The company emphasizes innovation in both premium and ethical cocoa ingredients for diverse consumer needs.

Mars, known for brands like M&M's and Snickers, is dedicated to sourcing sustainable cocoa through its Cocoa for Generations program. The company emphasizes innovation in both premium and ethical cocoa ingredients for diverse consumer needs. The Hershey Company: Hershey, a major chocolate manufacturer, uses high-quality cocoa in products like Hershey’s and Reese's. Through its Cocoa for Good initiative, Hershey focuses on sustainable sourcing and improving cocoa farmers' lives.

Hershey, a major chocolate manufacturer, uses high-quality cocoa in products like Hershey’s and Reese's. Through its Cocoa for Good initiative, Hershey focuses on sustainable sourcing and improving cocoa farmers' lives. Blommer Chocolate Company: Blommer, part of Olam Food Ingredients, is a leading supplier of cocoa ingredients, specializing in cocoa powder and butter. The company emphasizes sustainability and works closely with cocoa farmers to improve practices and product quality.

Blommer, part of Olam Food Ingredients, is a leading supplier of cocoa ingredients, specializing in cocoa powder and butter. The company emphasizes sustainability and works closely with cocoa farmers to improve practices and product quality. ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation: ECOM is a global supplier of cocoa ingredients, specializing in cocoa butter and liquor. The company focuses on sustainable sourcing and supports farmers in key cocoa-producing regions like West Africa and Latin America.

ECOM is a global supplier of cocoa ingredients, specializing in cocoa butter and liquor. The company focuses on sustainable sourcing and supports farmers in key cocoa-producing regions like West Africa and Latin America. Puratos Group: Puratos provides innovative cocoa ingredients to the bakery and chocolate industries. Through its Cocoa Trace program, Puratos ensures ethical sourcing while offering high-quality cocoa solutions to meet diverse industry needs.

Puratos provides innovative cocoa ingredients to the bakery and chocolate industries. Through its Cocoa Trace program, Puratos ensures ethical sourcing while offering high-quality cocoa solutions to meet diverse industry needs. Mondelez International: Mondelez, the parent of brands like Cadbury and Oreo, leads the cocoa market with a strong focus on sustainable sourcing through its Cocoa Life program, which improves farmer welfare and promotes environmentally responsible farming practices.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Application

Chocolates

Confectionery

Beverages

Bakery Products

Dairy Products



By Type

Cocoa Powder

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Cake

Cocoa Liquor

By Form

Liquid

Solid

Powder



By End Use

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights.

