Napster Partners with Comex Group (PPG) to Provide Hyperpersonalized Experience for Customers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster (formerly Infinite Reality), an innovation company powering the next generation of embodied and agentic AI, today announced its partnership with Comex Group (PPG) , a leading manufacturer and distributor of paints and coatings. The partnership, made possible by Napster’s broader collaboration with Microsoft Azure , is underway in Mexico and connects the company’s 70 years of expertise and industry leadership to customers in a more direct, usable way than ever before.

Working with Napster, Comex can now deploy AI agents trained on Comex’s products, with the ability to compare items such as paints, colors, and coatings, offer advice on the ideal supplies for DIY projects, and much more - thus bridging the gap for shoppers seeking the seamless convenience of online purchases with the personal touch of an in-store, face to face experience.

“True innovation in retail happens when you make expert guidance accessible to everyone, instantly,” said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. “By integrating Napster’s agentic AI, Comex is effectively placing a seasoned sales advisor in the pocket of every customer. We have democratized access to the company’s expertise and amplified it, all while also making the customer journey more interactive.”

Together, Napster and Comex have created that journey that is so much more than navigating thousands of paint color variations and finish types. The AI agents can help DIYers from end to end, from building comprehensive shopping lists for the additional products needed to transform their space to providing estimates of the amount of material needed based on room dimensions.

“We expect this solution to boost online conversion and customer satisfaction by allowing shoppers to see colors digitally without needing a physical sample,” said Danielle Rios, Head of Loyalty and Omnichannel Communications at Comex (PPG). “The avatar acts as an intelligent advisor, guiding consumers seamlessly across channels, whether on the website, app, or in store, making the purchase process easier, smarter, and more fun.”

“For decades, Comex has been a trusted name in Mexico’s architectural and industrial coatings category. From our early beginnings to over 5000 locations nationwide, we have played a role in transforming countless homes and spaces,” added Claudia Contreras, CMO of Comex (PPG). “We’re taking that transformation a step further, combining seven decades of expertise with the big thing that everyone is talking about: AI. We are truly excited about delivering an experience that will change how you transform your space.”

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company’s latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.ai .