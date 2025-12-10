Expanse Studios Expands Portfolio to 65 Games with Launch of Two Holiday-Themed Titles

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced the commercial launch of two holiday-themed slot games—Gates of Christmas and Panda World Wide—expanding the company's proprietary content portfolio to 65 titles across its 1,300+ operator distribution network.

The releases target distinct market segments within Expanse's operator base: Gates of Christmas delivers high-volatility gameplay designed for real-money gaming operators, while Panda World Wide addresses the growing social casino market with medium-volatility mechanics optimized for casual player engagement.

Product Differentiation Addressing Multiple Revenue Channels

Gates of Christmas features a 6x5 cascading slot format with multipliers up to 5,000x and integrated bonus-buy functionality, addressing operator demand for high-engagement content that drives extended player sessions. The game incorporates promotional tools including free spins, tournament integration, and progressive jackpot capabilities, providing operators with flexible marketing mechanics across regulated markets.

Panda World Wide targets the expanding social and sweepstakes casino segment with a simplified 3x3 format and medium volatility, designed for mass-market player acquisition and casual engagement. The game's feature set—including symbol-locking respins and Wild substitutions—provides accessible gameplay mechanics that reduce friction for new players while maintaining promotional tool integration for operator marketing campaigns.

Strategic Portfolio Expansion Supporting B2B Growth

Holiday-themed content releases also align with seasonal operator demand, as licensed operators historically increase promotional activity during Q4 holiday periods. By delivering certified, compliant seasonal content, Expanse provides operators with timely promotional assets that support year-end player acquisition and retention campaigns.

"Our portfolio expansion to 65 games reflects a deliberate strategy of building content diversity that serves different operator segments and market conditions," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "Gates of Christmas addresses high-value player segments in competitive markets, while Panda World Wide opens opportunities in the growing social and sweepstakes space. As we scale distribution across 1,300+ operators in multiple jurisdictions, portfolio breadth becomes a competitive advantage—operators want certified content that matches their specific player demographics and regulatory requirements."

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com