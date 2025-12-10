Observe.AI named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: AI-Enabled Contact Center Workforce Engagement Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Observe.AI , the leader in AI agents for customer experience, today was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: AI-Enabled Contact Center Workforce Engagement Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53001425 , December 2025). We believe the recognition underscores the company’s leadership in advancing AI-powered workforce engagement management, helping contact centers operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently. By integrating conversational intelligence, AI Copilots, and performance management workflows, Observe.AI enables organizations to elevate agent performance, strengthen compliance, and deliver consistently exceptional customer experiences.

Today’s contact centers face mounting complexity as customer expectations rise, and interactions grow more nuanced. Agents must balance multiple systems while delivering fast, empathetic service, and leaders must maintain visibility and consistency across every conversation and channel. Many companies still rely on manual QA processes and limited data samples, leading to blind spots in performance and missed opportunities for improvement.

Observe.AI solves these challenges with an AI-powered platform that captures and analyzes every interaction across voice and digital channels, transforming unstructured conversations into actionable intelligence. Its suite of AI Copilots guide agents in real-time with prompts and next best actions, while automatically generating post-call summaries to reduce after-call work. Auto QA evaluates interactions for accuracy and compliance, and Coaching Copilot uses insights to create personalized, data-driven coaching opportunities. Together, these capabilities enable contact centers to transition from reactive operations to proactive transformation, empowering agents, improving customer satisfaction, and driving measurable business impact.

“To us, being named a Leader is a powerful validation of how far we’ve come in transforming the contact center through AI,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO and co-founder of Observe.AI. “Our mission has always been to put agents at the center of innovation, and this recognition shows the real impact that approach is having. From being named a Gartner Cool Vendor to launching our first-ever IMPACT Awards, 2025 has been a breakout year for Observe.AI and for our customers.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI is the leading AI agent platform for customer experience. It enables enterprises to deploy AI agents that automate customer interactions, delivering natural conversations for customers with predictable outcomes for the business.

Observe.AI combines advanced speech understanding, workflow automation, and enterprise-grade governance to execute end-to-end workflows with AI agents. It also enables teams to guide and augment human agents with AI copilots, and analyze 100% of human and AI interactions for insights, coaching, and quality management.

Companies like DoorDash, Affordable Care, Signify Health, and Verida use Observe.AI to transform customer experiences every day by accelerating service speed, increasing operational efficiency, and strengthening customer loyalty across every channel.

