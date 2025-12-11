LBCC LIBERAL ARTS CAMPUS UNVEILS NEW “I ♥️ LB” ICON SIGN

Long Beach, CA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) hosted a celebratory unveiling of its new campus icon sign at the Liberal Arts Campus. The event drew LBCC students, employees and leadership who came together to witness the reveal.

The new sign features LBCC’s name beneath the “I ♥️ LB” design, with the “I” and “LB” displayed in bright white and the vibrant red heart, while incorporating the college’s iconic “LB” logo. Its bold presence symbolizes LBCC’s commitment to fostering a sense of belonging, strengthening community connection, and elevating student pride. Positioned at the south end of Carson Street and just north of the T Building, the sign enhances the campus from Carson Street and provides a strong visual identifier for students and visitors.

The new Liberal Arts Campus sign is expected to become a central feature of student life and a backdrop for events, celebrations, and campus engagement for years to come.

As part of a broader effort to enhance signage at LBCC, a second icon sign is currently in development and will soon be unveiled at the Trades, Technology, and Community Learning Campus (TTC). Together, these signs will serve as signature landmarks at both LBCC campuses.

# # #

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.

Attachment