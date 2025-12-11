MEXC Signs Strategic Partnership with VBI Academy to Launch the Digital Asset Program





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, signed a strategic partnership MOU with VBI Academy, one of Vietnam's leading blockchain and Web3 training institutions, and announced the official launch of the Digital Asset Program – Season 1: Cryptographic Asset Security & Compliance. The announcement was made during a press conference and MOU signing ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 10. The partnership aims to enhance digital asset education, strengthen security awareness, and support ecosystem development in Vietnam as the nation progresses toward establishing an international financial center.

Vietnam is rapidly becoming a global frontrunner in digital asset adoption, fueled by its tech-savvy youth and a fast-growing Web3 developer community. As Vietnam prepares to pilot a digital asset policy framework, demand is growing for education on security, compliance, and best practices. In response, MEXC is strengthening its commitment to compliance readiness, ensuring users and industry partners are well-equipped for the evolving landscape.

MEXC—together with VBI Academy—has unveiled the Digital Asset Program – Season 1 (December 2025–March 2026), a program focusing on security and risk management in digital assets. The program features a 22-hour curriculum, five offline workshops, and nationwide access through the OpenEdu platform. Delivered through a hybrid online–offline format, it ensures broad accessibility and practical participation for learners across Vietnam.

The partnership further extends to co-developing practical security modules built on MEXC's proven experience in account protection, withdrawal safety, and platform-level security. The program aligns with Vietnam's ambition to establish an international financial center and its upcoming digital asset pilot regulatory framework. By combining VBI Academy's academic expertise with MEXC's global exchange experience, the initiative strengthens user protection, enhances ecosystem resilience, and reaffirms MEXC's long-term commitment to Vietnam's Web3 development and compliant innovation.

"We are proud to partner with VBI Academy, one of Vietnam's leading institutional innovators, to advance digital asset education and strengthen digital asset security awareness," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of MEXC. "As Vietnam develops its digital asset policy framework, building practical knowledge and technical capability among users and builders is critical. This initiative underscores MEXC's commitment to supporting policy advancement and ensuring industry-wide compliance readiness. By combining academic rigor with real-world exchange expertise, the program reinforces the safe, compliant, and sustainable growth of Vietnam's Web3 ecosystem. We are confident that VBI Academy will play a pivotal role in elevating public understanding and accelerating responsible digital asset adoption nationwide."

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

