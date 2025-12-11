MEXC Lists Cysic (CYS) with Zero-Fee Trading and 75,000 USDT Airdrop+ Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, announced the listing of Cysic (CYS) in its Innovation Zone. Trading for the CYS/USDT pair opens on December 11, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC), followed by CYS/USDC at 10:20 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, MEXC offers zero-fee trading alongside an Airdrop+ event with 75,000 USDT in rewards.

Cysic develops ComputeFi infrastructure designed to convert computing power into verifiable digital assets on blockchain networks. The platform combines hardware acceleration, zero-knowledge proof technology, and tokenized compute markets to create an accessible network where users and developers can tap into global computational resources.

CYS functions as the network's utility token, coordinating incentives among participants including compute providers, users, and governance members. The token supports the platform's goal of expanding access to decentralized computing infrastructure. CYS has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens.

Zero-Fee Trading Promotion

MEXC waives trading fees on CYS spot trading pairs starting December 11, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC):

CYS/USDT: Zero fees until December 25, 2025, at 16:00 (UTC)

Cysic (CYS) Airdrop+ Event

The Cysic (CYS) Airdrop+ event runs from December 11, 2025, at 10:00 to December 18, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and trade CYS to enter the lucky draw and share 50,000 USDT.

Deposit and trade CYS to enter the lucky draw and share 50,000 USDT. Benefit 2: Complete 25 lucky draws to win an additional 25,000 USDT in futures bonuses.

MEXC provides users with rapid token listings, access to over 3,000 trending tokens, daily airdrop opportunities, competitive fee structures, deep market liquidity, and robust security measures. These features combine to deliver a secure, efficient, and diversified trading environment for the global crypto community.

For full event details, please visit the official announcement .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

