MEXC's ELIZAOS Euphoria Campaign Concludes with 22,000+ Participants and $53.5 Billion in Futures Volume





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has successfully concluded its month-long ELIZAOS Euphoria Campaign in collaboration with ELIZAOS. The campaign, which ran from November 10 to December 9, 2025, attracted over 22,000 participants and generated more than $53.5 billion in futures trading volume, while bringing over 1,000 new users to the platform.

The campaign featured a $1 million prize pool distributed across four events. Participants had access to zero-fee trading on ELIZAOS/USDT spot pairs and ELIZAOSUSDT futures. New users could stake between 1,600 and 8,000 ELIZAOS for three days to earn a 400% APR after completing advanced KYC verification. Additionally, spot trading competitions offered 100,000 USDT in rewards, while futures trading events provided 200,000 USDT in bonuses through volume-based competitions and leaderboards.

The campaign's success reflects strong user interest in the ELIZAOS project and confidence in MEXC's platform capabilities. The impressive trading volume and broad participation from both new and experienced traders demonstrate the market's appetite for comprehensive incentive programs that go beyond standard trading services.

MEXC is not only a trading platform but also a multi-dimensional, multi-ecosystem platform within Web3. Committed to putting user interests first, it provides a secure, efficient, and accessible trading experience, while supporting industry partners and contributing to healthy, sustainable development. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue its user-centric approach, fostering innovation and delivering diverse opportunities that create value for participants globally.

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.



This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

