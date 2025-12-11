Behavioral Science in Action: Richards Building Supply Sees 41% Safety Improvement and $195K Savings with Geotab Vitality

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, today announced the significant success of the Geotab Vitality™ program at Richards Building Supply, a family-owned distributor. The 90-day pilot program, which utilizes behavioral science and real-world telematics data to motivate and reward safe driving, resulted in measurable improvements across safety, efficiency, and driver retention, demonstrating how safety programs can be both positive and profitable.

Key Results from the Pilot

The pilot, engaging 130 drivers, focused on transforming traditional, post-incident coaching into a positive, proactive experience. The results included:

41% Total Improvement in safe driving behaviors by day 60.

in safe driving behaviors by day 60. 8% Reduction in Geotab’s Predictive Collision Risk (PCR) rating, leading to an estimated $28,000 USD in avoided collision costs.

in Geotab’s Predictive Collision Risk (PCR) rating, leading to an estimated in avoided collision costs. 2.7% Improvement in fuel efficiency, projected to save $75,000 USD annually.

in fuel efficiency, projected to save annually. 11.2% Reduction in annual driver turnover (from 25.5% to 14.3%), generating $92,000 USD in retention-related cost savings*.

Collectively, Richards Building Supply is projected to save over $195,000 USD annually across its full fleet, achieving a 443% Return on Investment (ROI) after factoring in the program costs.

“A critical element of our success with Geotab Vitality is our ability to directly engage our drivers through a simple, rewarding experience,” said Jenny Vetter, Logistics Manager at Richards Building Supply. “Our partnership shows that safety programs don't need to be punitive. Instead, by providing direct feedback, clear goals, and tangible rewards, we can create a ‘win-win’ for both our drivers and our company.”

The Geotab Vitality mobile app empowers drivers to take ownership of their performance by providing personalized safe-driving goals and reward credits redeemable for gift cards from more than 160 brands.

“The Geotab Vitality app has completely changed the approach to driving. It’s a positive reinforcement tool to earn points every day,” one driver commented. “My dollars are adding up quickly and I am already using them from the many reward options available. What a great way to reward a driver.”

Following the pilot’s success, Richards Building Supply is now expanding Geotab Vitality across their entire fleet in Q4 2025 / Q1 2026.

“The results from the Richards Building Supply pilot clearly validate the Geotab Vitality mission: to combine the power of data science with behavioral science to drive sustained, positive change,” noted Steve Lockington, CEO, Geotab Vitality.

“A 443% ROI and over $195,000 USD in projected annual savings prove that focusing on driver engagement and positive reinforcement is not just the right thing to do for safety, it’s a profitable strategy for fleets of any size.”

*Based on Geotab Vitality research, placing the cost of hiring and onboarding individuals with new commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) at approximately $8,200 USD per CDL. Turnover impact was derived by comparing pilot and non-pilot groups, isolating unavoidable churn, and annualizing the impact attributed to Geotab Vitality.

About Geotab Vitality



Geotab Vitality LLC, a new joint venture launched in 2025, combines the power of Geotab's data science and telematics capabilities with Vitality Global's award-winning behavioral science, into an innovative solution that enables sustained driver behavior change through positive reinforcement, not penalties. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, we tackle the escalating problem of roadway collisions and rising costs. Our evidence-based approach is delivering significant results for fleets around the world, with some customers experiencing a 24% reduction in collision frequency and a 15% improvement in driving behavior within the first 30 days. Learn more at Geotab Vitality and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Geotab®

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace® deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB, the Geotab logo and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc.

GEOTAB VITALITY and the GEOTAB VITALITY logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Geotab Vitality, LLC.

VITALITY GLOBAL is a trademark or registered trademarks of Vitality Group International, Inc.

About Richards Building Supply

Richards Building Supply, is a family-owned distributor based in Illinois. For over 47 years, they have built their reputation on service, safety, and reliability, distributing building supplies across the Midwest and beyond.

Richards Building Supply is a trademark or registered trademark of Richards Building Supply Co.