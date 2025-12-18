Connect 2026: AI and Data Intelligence Are Building the Future of Fleet Safety, Efficiency, and Sustainability

Oakville, ON and Atlanta, GA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, announces Geotab Connect 2026, taking place on February 10-12, 2026 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. This premier event is expected to bring together more than 3,500 partners, customers and innovators to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and quality data insights are shaping the future of transportation.

“The fleet industry is entering one of the most exciting and transformative periods we’ve ever seen. As companies look ahead, the ability to adapt quickly and make smarter, data-driven decisions will be key. Emerging technologies are opening the door to safer, more efficient and more sustainable operations. At Connect 2026, we’re celebrating this momentum and helping the industry get ready for what’s next,” said Mike Branch, Vice President, Data and Analytics at Geotab.

This year’s programming offers attendees more ways than ever to learn, connect, and collaborate. Attendees can expect a future-forward program focused on interactive learning, featuring:

Mainstage Keynotes from Geotab CEO Neil Cawse, VP Mike Branch, and Emmy-nominated storyteller Jason Silva, who will explore how AI expands human potential.

Product Launches showcasing the latest innovations in AI-powered fleet management.

Over 80 Educational Sessions featuring customer success stories, deep technical dives, and expert-led discussions on topics including AI-driven safety, predictive maintenance, and sustainable operations.

A dynamic showfloor with 100+ partners, live demos, and interactive exhibits.

Vibe Coding experience, sponsored by Google Cloud: a two-part global hackathon and showcase, including an online coding sprint using Google’s AI solutions, in January 2026 culminating in an awards ceremony and on-site experience at Geotab Connect.

Exciting networking experiences offering opportunities to connect with peers, partners, and product experts.

For more information on Geotab Connect 2026 or to register, please click here.