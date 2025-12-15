Geotab Expands Sourcewell Contract Adding Video Telematics, Asset Tracking, Data Analytics Solutions for Public Sector

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management, today announced a significant expansion of its cooperative purchasing contracts with Sourcewell and Canoe Procurement Group. The contracts now include four innovative solutions: the GO Focus, the GO Focus Plus, the GO Anywhere asset tracker, and the Altitude by Geotab data analytics platform. This enhancement provides public sector agencies with streamlined access to advanced tools designed to optimize driver safety, asset utilization and enable smarter infrastructure planning. Using the Sourcewell and Canoe contracts enable agencies to more quickly deploy telematics solutions tailored to their unique operational complexities and stringent security requirements.

“Public sector fleets face unique challenges, from managing diverse assets to planning for future infrastructure needs,” said Neil Garrett, Associate Vice President of Business Development, Government at Geotab. “By adding GO Focus, GO Anywhere, and Altitude to our Sourcewell contract, we are providing powerful, purpose-built tools that directly address these challenges. It’s about delivering innovation with ease, so our public sector partners can focus on working more effectively and efficiently.”

New Added Solutions

GO Focus : A road facing AI dashcam with event-specific recording and secure data handling to deliver real-time safety insights. It helps fleets prevent collisions, protect drivers and lower costs, all while addressing privacy concerns and supporting safety operations.

GO Focus Plus : Expanding the GO Focus family of dashcams, the GO Focus Plus is a road and driver-facing dashcam with leading AI detection for immediate in-cab feedback. For government fleets, this means instantly addressing critical risks like distracted driving and maintaining a high standard of operational safety. Automated video coaching workflows turn every alert into an individualized coaching experience, helping you track progress and recognize safer habits

GO Anywhere : For non-powered or intermittently used assets like trailers, generators, and equipment, this tracking solution provides real-time visibility to optimize utilization, deter theft, and improve recovery rates.

Altitude by Geotab: This transportation data and analytics platform transforms anonymized, aggregated commercial vehicle data from over 5.7 million vehicles into actionable mobility insights. Altitude equips public sector planners with reliable data to improve infrastructure, fine-tune freight planning, reduce congestion, and meet federal reporting requirements.

This transportation data and analytics platform transforms anonymized, aggregated commercial vehicle data from over 5.7 million vehicles into actionable mobility insights. Altitude equips public sector planners with reliable data to improve infrastructure, fine-tune freight planning, reduce congestion, and meet federal reporting requirements. Geotab Routing & Optimization: Using a proprietary routing algorithm, this solution creates the most efficient routes by factoring in variables like distance, time windows, and costs. For public sector fleets, this powerful tool reduces fuel consumption and lowers operating costs, while increasing productivity providing reliable, timely service.

With these additions, Geotab reinforces its commitment to providing the public sector with a comprehensive, secure, and easily accessible ecosystem for modern fleet and data management.

Trusted Telematics Partner

Geotab has solidified its role as a trusted telematics partner for government agencies, notably by the reaffirmation of the world's largest telematics contract from the General Services Administration (GSA). The company's robust security measures are verified by FedRAMP and ISO 27001 certifications for its telematics platform and most recently, the company’s cryptographic module achieved FIPS 140-3 validation from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), further affirming its leadership in secure, compliant solutions for public sector and regulated industries.The effectiveness of these security protocols is reflected in the achievement of one million public sector subscriptions, indicating strong confidence in Geotab's secure and reliable services.

By providing a robust and secure telematics platform, coupled with streamlined procurement options, Geotab is solidifying its position as the trusted leader for government fleets of all sizes.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

