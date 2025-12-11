Drone Operations and Opportunities Soaring as Multi-Billion Dollar Industry is Expected to Significantly Grow

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone opportunities are indeed soaring, generating impressive Billion Dollar potential, along with high demand for newest and improved technology. The market is expanding dramatically, with increasing investments driven by easing of regulatory restrictions and technological advances, paving the way for diverse, lucrative opportunities for Drone manufacturers. According to a recent report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global commercial drone market growth was valued at USD 13.86 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 17.34 billion in 2025 to USD 65.25 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. North America dominated the commercial drone market with a market share of 31.31% in 2024. Moreover, the commercial drone market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 14.55 billion by 2030, driven by an increasing demand for commercial drones from media, agriculture, delivery, inspection industry in the country. The report added: “A drone is a flying device, including a camera and sensor. It is also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). Different industries are investing in commercial drone technology and paying close attention to expanding their awareness of commercial applications, which is expected to boost the business outlook. Numerous firms are investing in new start-ups through well-funded strategic techniques to address the need for commercial drone portfolios such as surveying, air taxis, logistics, surveillance, monitoring, and mapping.” Active Companies in the drone industry this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO).

Fortune Business Insights continued: “Technological breakthroughs in electronics, such as processors, microcontrollers, mobile hardware, modern computing, and cameras, have modernized the product line for commercial drones. Further advancements enable businesses to create and build in-house measurement and annotation tools for calculating distance, volume, and area. As a result, enterprises worldwide increasingly demand machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions to extract accurate results from a pile of information and real-time data acquired from millions of data collecting points. Artificial intelligence technology manages and stores vast amounts of data, allowing UAVs to function better. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for commercial drones for cargo and logistic operations.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs Offer to Acquire a Surveying Firm in the US West Expanding Drone as a Service Footprint to Serve Precision Agriculture, Ranching and Wildfire Management - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology business solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces it has signed an offer to acquire to a surveying firm headquartered in the Mountain West/Rocky Mountain region of the US with existing licensing to operate in multiple states. The potential acquisition enhances ZenaTech’s presence in the region and capacity to provide drone-enabled advanced land surveying as well as drone services for modern crop and livestock management, wildfire management, and land stewardship.

“Expanding our Drone as a Service footprint across the Mountain West/Rocky Mountain region through this potential acquisition will open significant opportunities to support builders and the construction industry as well as farmers, ranchers, and government with cutting-edge, technology-driven drone solutions,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “Drones are transforming how land is managed across this region by providing powerful solutions for rangeland and livestock monitoring, precision farming, wildfire detection and response, and large-scale environmental and forestry assessment bringing unmatched efficiency, safety, and real-time insight to managing and sustaining vast and rugged landscapes.”

The potential acquisition target offers a full range of surveying services supporting boundary, topographic, land title surveys and construction projects. The firm’s leadership is licensed to operate and serve clients in multiple states, bringing regional expertise and relationships in Mountain West/Rocky Mountain jurisdictions.

Currently, ZenaTech has completed 14 global surveying company acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 DaaS locations by the end of Q2, 2026. The DaaS business model is designed to offer business and government clients flexible, on-demand, or subscription-based access to drone services such as surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable low-tech service companies ready for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, recently announced its intent to invest up to $11 million in Drone Fight Group (DFG), a Ukrainian developer of advanced unmanned aerial systems. This investment-to be executed through the Company’s strategic advisory and investment platform, Ondas Capital-represents Ondas’ first planned capital deployment in support of battle-tested Ukrainian defense technologies.

DFG is a fast-scaling innovator in high-performance unmanned systems that have been forged and refined through intense combat in Ukraine. DFG’s platforms include strike-optimized FPV systems, ISR drones, autonomous mission technologies, and cutting-edge drone simulators. These reflect battlefield models of adaptability, mission effectiveness, and accelerated production cycles.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions recently announced that its multispectral imaging sensors are now compatible with the Inspired Flight Technologies (IFT) IF800 Tomcat and IF1200 UAS drones thanks to the introduction of IFT’s new Smart Dovetail Kit.

This innovative quick-release kit enables seamless integration of custom payloads with American-made drones, expanding the compatibility and reach of EagleNXT sensors in professional drone mission sets. EagleNXT will offer the IFT Smart Dovetail Kit as a bundled package with its sensors, providing customers with a complete, ready-to-deploy solution.

“We are excited to continue to listen to the marketplace, and deliver in-demand compatibility to our customers,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “IFT’s Smart Dovetail Interface will enable professionals to easily use our cutting-edge MicaSense sensors in agriculture, surveying, and public safety sectors, seamlessly leveraging our advanced imaging technology with trusted, American-made drones. This partnership streamlines operations and enhances mission versatility, supporting our mission to deliver innovative tools that empower our customers’ success.”

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced a strategic supplier agreement with BrooQLy, Inc., dba Dynamic Aerospace Systems (“DAS”), an innovative developer of next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial and defense applications.

The agreement includes immediate use of Unusual Machines’ compliant flight controllers, ESCs, motors, and related subsystems in DAS’s production lines for the Breacher counter-UAS and loitering system, and the Sentinel long-endurance ISR platform. All components meet NDAA and Blue UAS requirements.

In addition, the agreement extends to DAS’s commercial drone programs, including upcoming deployments in the UAE with the noon Group, the region’s leading e-commerce platform, and Drops Smart Hubs in Greece. DAS plans to use Unusual Machines’ components across platforms supporting autonomous pilot delivery, commercial logistics, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

“DAS is expanding into new commercial markets, and our U.S.-made components give them a secure supply chain they can scale with,” said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. “As more logistics and delivery operators look to American-built systems, partnerships like this broaden our revenue mix and reinforce the value of domestic production.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, recently announced that it has entered into a collaborative framework with Babcock International Group PLC and Critical Infrastructure Technologies Corp., operating through its subsidiary CiTech International Ltd., to explore multi-company initiatives aimed at strengthening defense and security capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region. The arrangement follows the recent execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement among the parties.

The collaboration brings together complementary strengths in defense engineering, digital mission systems, and advanced unmanned aerial solutions. Babcock contributes decades of mission-critical engineering expertise, fleet sustainment, naval support, training, and defense program delivery for governments and allied militaries around the world. Critical Infrastructure Technologies, through CiTech, adds high-assurance digital architectures, integrated sensor platforms, and resilient decision-support systems designed for complex national security environments.

