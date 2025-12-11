Bitget Wallet Joins Ondo to Bring Over 100 Tokenized Equities to BNB Chain





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading self-custodial crypto wallet, has extended its collaboration with Ondo Finance to support the expansion of Ondo Global Markets to BNB Chain, one of the world's most widely used blockchain networks. The launch brings more than 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs — including Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and the S&P 500 ETF — to BNB Chain, enabling Bitget Wallet's 80 million global users to access and trade tokenized U.S. equities directly onchain.

Through Bitget Wallet's integration with Ondo, users can browse, analyze, and trade tokenized U.S. equities via its RWA module. Each token is fully backed by real-world securities held with regulated U.S. custodians and offers total-return exposure reflecting price movements and reinvested dividends. Unlike traditional DeFi tokens that rely on liquidity pools, Ondo's Global Markets infrastructure connects directly to traditional equity market liquidity. Tokens can be purchased with as little as $20 and traded 24/5 in USD, giving users around the world direct access to U.S. markets without the need for brokerage accounts or banking intermediaries.

November 2025 recorded the strongest performance since Bitget Wallet launched tokenized stock trading . Spot trading volume for tokenized stocks grew 152% month-over-month, while perpetual trading volume jumped 1,918% MoM, reflecting rising demand for onchain exposure to U.S. markets.

"BNB Chain is home to one of the largest and most engaged global user bases in Web3," said Nathan Allman, Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance. "Expanding Ondo Global Markets to BNB Chain allows us to bring tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs to millions of users across Asia, Latin America, and other geographies, in an environment that is fast, cost-efficient, and highly interoperable. This is a major step toward making U.S. markets globally accessible through blockchain technology."

Since launch, Ondo Global Markets has become the world's largest tokenized securities platform, nearing $400 million in total value locked (TVL) and surpassing $1 billion in trading volume, making it the largest tokenized stock and ETF platform.

"This collaboration breaks down barriers between traditional finance and crypto, giving anyone, anywhere access to real-world assets through a single self-custodial wallet, and further advancing our mission of making crypto for everyone," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet.

With this integration, Ondo's tokenized assets are now transferable across Ethereum and BNB Chain 24/7. By supporting Ondo's expansion, Bitget Wallet strengthens its position as a leading gateway for everyday users to explore real-world assets (RWAs) onchain, bridging traditional finance and decentralized access within one secure, user-friendly platform.

For more information, please visit ondo.finance/global-markets and web3.bitget.com.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to buy/sell, trade , earn , and spend crypto seamlessly. Users can explore millions of assets, grow their wealth, and make everyday payments — all while maintaining full ownership of their funds, safeguarded by advanced security and a $700 million protection fund. Bitget Wallet embodies the vision of Crypto for Everyone — empowering people to access faster, fairer, and borderless financial opportunities.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is building the infrastructure to bring financial markets onchain. Its mission is to accelerate the adoption of an open, global economy by creating transparent, accessible, and efficient financial products and platforms. Ondo’s product suite includes tokenized securities, onchain funds, and the institutional-grade infrastructure to support them.

To learn more, visit https://ondo.finance

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b3a3378-48a0-419c-b84a-7c9b96b653ff