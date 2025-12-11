UDUAK-JOE NTUK AND DR. ENNETTE MORTON TO LEAD LONG BEACH COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT

Long Beach, CA, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its regular monthly meeting and annual re-organization of the Board on December 10, the Long Beach Community College District (LBCCD) Board of Trustees re-elected Trustee Uduak-Joe Ntuk as Board President for 2026, and Trustee Dr. Ennette Morton as Board Vice President.



In this role, Ntuk will continue to preside over the Board meetings, act as chief spokesperson for the Board, make appointments, and serve as the Board’s primary signatory, amongst other duties. The positions are elected annually among the five Board members for a one-year term.



“It is an honor to once again be elected by my colleagues to be President of the Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees for 2026,” said Ntuk. “As we begin this new year, our focus remains steadfast on expanding opportunity, strengthening student success programming, and ensuring LBCC continues to thrive as a leader in accessible, high-quality education. With the momentum from recent community investments and the unwavering dedication of our faculty and staff led by our Superintendent-President Dr. Mike Muñoz, we are poised to make transformative progress. I am excited to work alongside my fellow Trustees as we champion innovation, equity, and excellence for every student we serve.”



“Being re-elected as Vice President is an honor, and it reinforces my commitment to serving our students with integrity and purpose,” said Morton. “As we move into the year ahead, our Board remains dedicated to strengthening the systems, structures, and support that help students succeed. I look forward to continuing this important work with my colleagues.”



Ntuk was elected to the LBCCD Board of Trustees in 2018 and re-elected in 2022 to represent Uptown Long Beach. He is the first African-American male elected to serve in this capacity since the college’s founding in 1927. He previously served as the Board President in 2020, 2021, and 2025. He was inducted into the LBCC Hall of Fame in 2023 for outstanding community service and a lifetime of achievement in the City of Long Beach and the State of California.



Ntuk earned his associate degree in liberal arts at LBCC, which opened the doors for him to further his education and pursue a career in engineering. He received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from California State University, Long Beach (CSULB), and his Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Southern California. Ntuk is a nationally recognized energy and environmental expert with two decades of experience in both the public and private sectors.



Committed to educating the next generation of engineers and scientists, Ntuk shares his expertise as a faculty member in the Chemical Engineering Department at CSULB. He has always found ways to continue his higher education contributions by serving on the site visit team for Peralta Community College District’s 2022 ACCJC Re-Accreditation, Community College League of California Advisory Committee on Education Services, and as the Chair of the successful 2024 Yes on LBCC Measure AC bond campaign.



Ntuk also served two terms as a Personnel Commissioner at the LBCCD, which administers the Merit System of equal opportunity employment for the district’s classified employees.



About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of over 25,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.