Healthcare AI Exits Pilot Phase, Enters Production Deployment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – Healthcare organizations are setting the pace for enterprise AI adoption as operational automation moves from experimentation to production scale across hospital systems[1]. The shift reflects a fundamental change in how healthcare leaders view AI technology, with deployment projected to expand the global healthcare AI market from $17.2 billion in 2025 to $77.2 billion by 2035[2]. Five publicly traded companies are positioned at the intersection of this operational transformation, delivering infrastructure that turns AI capabilities into measurable workflow improvements and financial returns: VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH), and Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT).

Industry data shows 80% of hospitals now deploy AI for operational efficiency and patient care, marking a decisive break from the pilot project era that dominated 2023 and early 2024[3]. Healthcare systems are prioritizing agentic AI platforms that automate complex workflows across clinical documentation, administrative processes, and enterprise systems, creating conditions where early infrastructure providers can establish durable competitive positions before the market matures[4].

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) just announced a partnership with Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority that establishes a global model for delivering advanced cardiac imaging to remote and Indigenous communities. The collaboration centers on Ventripoint's VMS+ system, which transforms standard 2D ultrasound images into 3D volumetric models with MRI-level accuracy. This technology enables precise cardiac assessments at the point of care, reducing costs and eliminating the need for time-consuming MRI scans.

The model follows a hub-and-spoke design where a central hub with advanced cardiac capabilities supports connected sites in smaller, remote, and Indigenous communities. Local healthcare providers can acquire ultrasound scans and transmit them digitally to specialists at the hub for rapid interpretation. The Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority will serve as the first remote site in this network, linked to a regional center with tertiary and quaternary care capabilities.

"Through our collaboration with the Nisg̱a'a Nation, we are creating a scalable model of heart care that can extend from the Arctic to the Amazon, ensuring that everyone, regardless of geography, has access to advanced diagnostics," said Hugh MacNaught, CEO of Ventripoint.

Future phases are intended to include additional First Nations communities across Canada, Arctic regions, and rural communities worldwide, including areas in the Amazon, Africa, and India where MRI access is limited. The model delivers advanced cardiac imaging directly to patients without the need for long-distance travel, high costs, or extended wait times.

"Partnering with Ventripoint allows us to explore innovative tools that support more accurate diagnoses, faster treatment decisions, and truly patient-centred care right here at home," said Corinne McKay, CEO of Nisga'a Valley Health Authority. "For NVHA, this collaboration is about more than technology. It is about advancing health sovereignty for the Nisg̱a'a Nation and strengthening our ability to serve our people with excellence, compassion, and cultural integrity."

The company also recently appointed David Swetlow as Chief Financial Officer in October. Swetlow brings over 15 years of senior management experience from high-growth medical technology companies, including Sernova, Ondine, Protox, HealthPricer, and QLT. Management views the appointment as a key step in executing a refreshed commercial strategy designed to drive market adoption and revenue growth across international markets.

In late October, Ventripoint announced a collaboration with Providence Health Care Ventures to validate VMS+ at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. The study will evaluate whether AI-enhanced echocardiography can reduce demand for cardiac MRI scans at one of Western Canada's leading cardiac programs. Implementation is expected to begin in early 2026.

The company also issued a corporate update detailing its shift toward a Device-as-a-Service subscription model. Management believes this approach will shorten sales cycles and build recurring revenue. The update noted that qualified leads from Europe and North America are increasing, and that Ventripoint's European distributor AngioPro has recommitted to the company and invested additional capital.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) reported fiscal 2026 second quarter revenue of $168.5 million, up 23% year-over-year, driven by record adoption of its AI-powered clinical workflow tools among the platform's network of more than 80% of U.S. physicians. The company's AI Scribe and DoxGPT users grew over 50% from the prior quarter, with 650,000 prescribers now using the digital platform's workflow tools to streamline documentation and patient care.

"Our platform continues to grow with new AI tools to save physicians' time," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. "In Q2, a record 650,000 prescribers used our workflow tools to better serve their patients, while our AI Scribe and DoxGPT users grew over 50% from the prior quarter."

The company reported operating cash flow of $93.9 million, up 37% year-over-year, and raised its full fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to between $640 million and $646 million. Doximity's platform now includes AI-powered clinical reference and search capabilities that help doctors access peer-reviewed information and medical literature while managing virtual patient visits and administrative workflows.

Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) has deployed Oswell, a personal health AI agent that pulls from medical records, care guide interactions, and plan benefits to deliver on-demand support for medications, test results, symptoms, and prescription refills across its 2.1 million member base as of September 30, 2025. The healthcare technology company expanded its Southern Florida presence with new individual and family plans launching January 1, 2026, featuring zero-cost virtual care connected directly through the AI agent.

The company's technology platform achieved a net promoter score showing more than 3 in 5 members recommend Oscar to family and friends. The expansion includes partnerships with major provider systems including Baptist Health, HCA Healthcare, Jackson Health System, and the University of Miami Health, positioning the AI-powered platform across key Southern Florida markets.

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is deploying Anthropic's Claude to up to 350,000 associates across corporate functions, engineering teams, and delivery operations while integrating the AI models into client-facing platforms to accelerate enterprise AI adoption at scale. The technology services company is combining Claude models and agentic tooling with its Flowsource Platform, Neuro AI Multi-Agent Orchestration, and Agent Foundry to help enterprise clients move from AI experimentation to scaled business outcomes with multi-step workflows and human oversight controls.

"Enterprises are moving beyond simple productivity gains toward a more connected, agentic future," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. "By pairing Anthropic's Claude models and agentic tooling with Cognizant's suite of platforms and industry expertise, we will help clients build the foundations of an agentified enterprise where intelligent systems collaborate with people to accelerate modernization, engineering and industry transformation."

The partnership focuses initially on software engineering productivity using Claude Code for accelerated coding tasks, legacy modernization across large codebases, and vertical solutions beginning with Financial Services to embed agentic workflows into regulated enterprise environments. Cognizant plans client engagement through workshops and platform integrations to identify high-value AI use cases and drive them into production with measurable enterprise outcomes.

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) has launched TFL Studio, the first cloud-native module of its Phoenix Cloud solution, cutting the time required to create regulatory submission components by 50% through AI and cloud technology. The platform automates the creation of Tables, Figures, and Listings that present clinical trial data, with a complementary AI PK Reports module leveraging generative AI to transform these outputs into draft pharmacokinetic reports in minutes rather than days.

"The introduction of TFL Studio marks a pivotal moment in our mission to bring advanced, cloud-native solutions to drug discovery and development," said William F. Feehery, CEO of Certara.

The company's Phoenix Cloud platform integrates with Integral, Certara's data repository, providing a single source of truth for pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data across more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. The AI PK Reports module, powered by CoAuthor generative AI software, will be released this quarter to further accelerate regulatory and medical writing workflows.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media Corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

