New On-Demand Course from Scrum Alliance Shows Teams How to Use Metrics That Drive Real Value

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance® is excited to introduce Metrics that Matter: Improving Product Outcomes , a flexible, on-demand course that empowers teams and product-focused professionals to make smarter, data-informed decisions and deliver exceptional products.

This course is ideal for agile teams, product owners, scrum masters, team leads, project managers, or anyone who wants to better connect team efforts to business value, across any industry. Participants learn how to select and apply metrics that matter in their context rather than measuring activity alone.

"Metrics That Matter is about helping teams see the real impact their work has on the business and the customer," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "When people learn to read the right signals, focus on what truly drives results, and adapt with intention, they move from reacting to problems to proactively shaping product, customer, and organizational outcomes. This is how professionals rise. This is how organizations unlock lasting value."

The course consists of these self-paced modules:

Introduction to Metrics: Learn the purpose and importance of metrics—not only in agile environments, but on any team in any organization.

Learn the purpose and importance of metrics—not only in agile environments, but on any team in any organization. Using Metrics in an Agile Way: Understand how to use metrics to support agile principles and practices. These are best practices for any team, whether you work on an agile team or not.

Understand how to use metrics to support agile principles and practices. These are best practices for any team, whether you work on an agile team or not. Key Metrics for Agile Teams: Identify key metrics and how to apply them.



Why choose "Metrics that Matter"?

Learners will come away with practical ways to use meaningful metrics that strengthen their products, clarify value, and support continuous improvement across their teams.

Focus on what counts. The course helps teams move beyond vanity metrics and track measures that reflect real value, delivery quality, predictability, and customer impact.



The course helps teams move beyond vanity metrics and track measures that reflect real value, delivery quality, predictability, and customer impact. Better decision-making. By understanding and using meaningful metrics, teams can prioritize work that matters most to customers and stakeholders, rather than just tasks.



By understanding and using meaningful metrics, teams can prioritize work that matters most to customers and stakeholders, rather than just tasks. Continuous improvement and performance. The course provides practical examples, use cases, and expert guidance to help teams evolve, optimize their processes, and deliver consistently better product outcomes.



With "Metrics that Matter," Scrum Alliance offers a path for teams to build a data-driven culture, one that supports innovation, transparency, alignment with stakeholders, and above all, exceptional product development.

This course provides specific metrics, use cases, and tips from experts who know how to leverage data to drive progress. Learners earn a lifetime microcredential badge from Scrum Alliance upon course completion.

About Scrum Alliance

As the first nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. For more information, visit scrumalliance.org .

Connect with Scrum Alliance:

https://www.tiktok.com/@scrumalliance

https://www.facebook.com/scrumalliance

https://www.linkedin.com/company/scrum-alliance

https://www.youtube.com/user/scrumalliance