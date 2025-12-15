Drucker + Falk, a leading Property Management Firm, Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Ledbetter, President and COO of Drucker + Falk will retire on December 31, 2025. Chief Financial Officer Guy Buck has been promoted to President effective January 1, 2026, ensuring a smooth transition.





Guy Buck has served as the Chief Financial Officer at Drucker + Falk since 2004 overseeing financial reporting, strategic planning, taxation, investment opportunities, growth initiatives, and process improvements. He also leads teams in accounting, information technology, human resources, legal compliance, acquisitions, asset management, and risk management and serves on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors for Drucker + Falk.

"I want to thank Jim Ledbetter for his incredible service over the last 16 years during which the company experienced significant growth and helped many clients exceed their multifamily investment goals through excellent property management execution. I look forward to working with our amazing team members to continue the legacy of growth and success for Drucker + Falk and our clients. I greatly appreciate the support and trust that Managing Directors, Kellie Falk, Wendy Drucker, and David Falk Jr., have placed in me and am excited to work with them to deliver results for our clients, partners, and employees," stated Guy.

Jim Ledbetter joined Drucker + Falk in 2009 as President and COO. Under his leadership, the company has expanded from managing 24,000 units to over 43,000 units in its portfolio. This growth has included the establishment of regional offices in Columbus, Ohio, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Jim played a crucial role in forming strategic partnerships with clients, contributing to numerous industry recognitions, including being named a National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 firm and one of Multifamily Leadership's "Best Places to Work in Multifamily" for several consecutive years. The company has also grown to employ over 1,100 individuals, fostering an award-winning culture that prioritizes community and partnerships with non-profit organizations.

Following his retirement, Ledbetter will continue to be involved with Drucker + Falk as a member of the Board of Directors.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve Drucker + Falk over the past 16 years, and I am genuinely excited for the company’s future. I have deep respect for Guy and full confidence in his ability to excel in this new role. His exceptional leadership, objectivity and financial expertise have positively shaped the company in meaningful ways throughout his twenty-one years with Drucker + Falk. I have every confidence he will continue to propel the organization forward with strength and vision,” said Ledbetter.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 9 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk .

