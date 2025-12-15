Elderly Care Market Size to Worth USD 2.7 Tn by 2032, Growing at 9.1% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Elderly Care Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.5 Tn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 Tn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2025 to 2032. This strong growth is fueled by the rapidly increasing global aging population, coupled with rising awareness and technological advancements designed to support elderly care. The growing preference for personalized and home-based care services further accelerates market expansion.

Global Elderly Care Market Key Takeaways

In 2025, home care services led the market with a market share of around 38.1% suggesting the rising preference of seniors towards home or decentralized care.

Medical care segment is expected to lead the elderly care market with a share of 66.3% in 2025.

Based on technology, telehealth and remote monitoring segment is slated to account for about 40.2% market share in 2025.

North America dominates the global market with a share of 41.3% in 2025, owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and senior living ecosystems.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, capturing a global market share of 24.4% in 2025. This is mostly due to increasing elderly population, rising disposable income, and changing cultural acceptance of formal elderly care services.

Expanding Aging Population and Longevity to Favor Market Expansion

The growing elderly population is increasing elderly care market demand, as more seniors require daily support and medical attention. Rising life expectancy is also contributing to higher elderly care market value, especially with the need for specialized geriatric healthcare services. These demographic changes are shaping key elderly care market trends across developed and emerging regions.

As more seniors prefer comfort and independence, home-based elder care solutions are gaining wider adoption, adding to the overall elderly care market size. The shift toward personalized support is highlighted in recent elderly care market analysis, showing strong interest in flexible care models. With these developments, the sector is seeing steady growth in elderly care market share across major service categories.

Concerns Regarding Cybersecurity and High Initial Costs

High setup costs and technology investments are limiting elderly care market demand, especially for small-scale providers offering home-based elder care solutions. Providers need to invest in secure digital systems, which can increase elderly care market value and operational expenses. These financial and technical challenges are affecting overall elderly care market trends globally.

Cybersecurity concerns are also slowing the adoption of advanced monitoring and telehealth services in long-term care facilities. Detailed elderly care market analysis indicates that providers must balance technology benefits with patient data protection. Without proper safeguards, elderly care market share for tech-enabled services may face slow growth.

Rising Opportunities for Healthcare Services and Facilities in Elderly Care Market

The growing senior population is driving elderly care market demand, as more individuals seek specialized geriatric healthcare services. Rising awareness about senior health and better accessibility to care facilities are positively impacting the elderly care market size. This trend is expected to encourage investments in home and community-based care solutions.

Expansion of assisted living services and long-term care facilities is further influencing elderly care market trends, providing more options for personalized elder care. Hospitals and private care providers are adopting modern infrastructure, enhancing elderly care market. Overall, these developments are shaping the future landscape of elderly care market analysis globally.

Emerging Trends in Elderly Care Market

Rising awareness of senior health and wellness is fueling the demand for elderly care market as the focus is on preventive and long-term care by families. More and more people are taking an active interest in getting structured healthcare solutions for elderly people. This is an evolving trend that is reinforcing the adoption of organized elderly care services as a whole.

Expansion of home-based elder care solutions is influencing elderly care market trends that provide comfort and independence to seniors. These services enable the elderly to get medical and daily care support at home. Growing preference for personalized home care continues to increase market acceptance.

Growth in long-term care facilities is positively impacting elderly care market size. Facilities now provide advanced medical, rehabilitation, and daily living assistance. This expansion is the result of sustained global efforts to address the needs of the growing aging population.

Analyst’s View

“The global elderly care market is set for substantial growth as the aging population rises and demand for senior-focused healthcare services increases. Companies offering home-based elder care solutions, assisted living services, and advanced geriatric healthcare programs are well-positioned to capture market share. Ongoing innovations in care models, digital monitoring, and personalized elder care solutions are expected to further drive elderly care market demand,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Competitor Insights

Key players in the elderly care market report include:

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Sunrise Senior Living LLC

Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Kindred Healthcare LLC

Amedisys Inc.

LHC Group Inc.

Home Instead Inc.

Bayada Home Health Care

Encompass Health Corporation

Extendicare Inc.

Atria Senior Living

Revera Inc.

Abbeyfield Society

HC-One Ltd

Columbia Pacific Management



Recent Development

In June 2024, Abbott gained FDA approval for its over-the-counter lingo and libero rio CGM systems, based on freestyle libre technology, which can support older adults and those with type 2 diabetes to help them better monitor their glucose levels.

In June 2025, Invacare America partnered with Freedom Designs and Matrx to launch new manual wheelchairs. These wheelchairs come with advanced seating features that give users better comfort and support at home and in long-term care facilities.

Market Segmentation

Service Type Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)

Home Care Services

Assisted Living Facilities

Community day centers

Nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities

Continuing care retirement communities (CCRC)

Hospice and Palliative Care

Care Type Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)

Medical Care

Non-Medical (Personal) Care

Technology Integration Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)

Telehealth and Remote Monitoring

Mobility Assistance Devices

Smart Home and IoT-Based Systems & Software

Health Management Software Platforms

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)

Chronic Disease Management

Post-Acute Care

Preventive Health Management

End-of-Life Care

Duration of Care Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)

Short-term post-acute/transitional

Long-term custodial

Respite/intermittent



Payer Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)

Public

Private

Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)

60–69

70–79

80–89

90+

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



