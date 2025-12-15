Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Files 7 Federal Tort Claims Act Complaints Against the Army on Behalf of Victims of Fort Hood Army Doctor Blaine McGraw

FORT HOOD, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight (“Sanford Heisler”) today filed Federal Tort Claims Act (“FTCA”) administrative complaints against the United States Department of the Army, the Defense Health Agency, and the Department of Defense (collectively “the Army”) on behalf of seven Jane Does (Jane Does 1-7), all of whom were sexually abused or non-consensually videotaped by Army doctor Blaine McGraw during medical appointments at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (“Darnall Medical Center”) in Fort Hood, Texas and Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii (“Tripler Medical Center”). McGraw is currently facing numerous criminal charges for secretly recording dozens of female patients.

All Jane Does are represented in the matter by Christine Dunn, Sanford Heisler’s DC Co-Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims’ Rights Practice Group, as well as Jillian Seymour, Associate, and Alison Hagani, Litigation Fellow.

The FTCA is a federal statute that permits individuals to bring legal claims against federal agencies for torts committed by their employees. Prior to filing an FTCA complaint in court, the individual must first file an administrative complaint with the agency at fault. The agency is then afforded at least six months to investigate the claim. After that, the individual may file a lawsuit against the agency in federal court.

Today, Sanford Heisler took the first step in the FTCA legal process by filing administrative complaints against the Army on behalf of Jane Does 1-7. All seven women are former patients of McGraw, who treated Jane Does 1-6 at Darnall Medical Center and Jane Doe 7 at Tripler Medical Center. The complaints allege that McGraw, an Army OBGYN, sexually violated Jane Does 1-7 by video recording them without their consent and/or performing unnecessary medical exams that involved McGraw groping their genitals or breasts. The complaints further allege that McGraw committed this sexual misconduct while the Jane Does were in especially vulnerable states, including while they were pregnant, had just given birth, or were in the ICU. The complaints also assert that McGraw frequently flouted standard medical guidelines, such as conducting exams without a medical chaperone present and refusing to allow the Jane Does to undress for exams in privacy. Although McGraw committed this sexual misconduct under the guise of medical necessity, the complaints allege that there was no medical need for him to have engaged in this behavior.

The administrative complaints filed today allege that the Army is liable for McGraw’s actions under the FTCA because it was negligent in hiring, supervising, and retaining McGraw. They also allege that the Army lacked adequate protocols to keep patients safe from sexual abuse.

On December 9, Army military prosecutors announced numerous criminal charges against McGraw, including 54 counts of indecent visual recording and five counts of conduct unbecoming an officer. The Army has previously stated in an official statement that Army leaders suspended McGraw and opened an investigation of him “within hours” after a patient complaint was reported in October 2025. However, news reports have reported allegations that at least one patient had complained about McGraw at Tripler Medical Center, where he was stationed prior to his Fort Hood assignment until 2023. This week, in response to growing concerns that the Army was aware of McGraw’s misconduct prior to October 2025, over 50 United States congressmembers have sent a letter to the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General to investigate reports that Army leaders refused to investigate complaints against McGraw, including during his employment at Tripler Medical Center.

“My clients went to this doctor expecting to be well cared for. They thought they could trust a U.S. Army doctor, but we now understand that the doctor abused that trust in the most egregious way,” said Dunn. “The Army had a duty to take reasonable measures to protect patients in its care. To the extent that Dr. McGraw was able to abuse so many patients, it is compelling evidence that the Army was negligent in supervising him. Our servicemembers and their families deserve better and the Army must be held accountable.”

Sanford Heisler has extensive experience representing victims of sexual misconduct against the military. Attorney Christine Dunn currently represents 45 victims of Major Michael Stockin, a former Army doctor who was recently convicted of sexually abusing dozens of patients during medical exams at Joint Base Lewis–McChord in Tacoma, Washington. The firm has filed FTCA complaints on behalf of these victims in an attempt to hold the Army accountable for negligently supervising Dr. Stockin. Attorney Dunn also represents more than two dozen former cadets in their FTCA claims against the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The firm’s work on behalf of these former cadets is the first known collective action against a United States service academy involving claims of sexual abuse.

