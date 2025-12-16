BingX Launches $6 Million Christmas Voyage Adventure with Trading Contests and Airdrops

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announces the launch of its Christmas Voyage Adventure campaign , a celebration campaign running from December 10 to December 30 with various contests, airdops and activities for users to participate in and win from multiple prize pools adding up to $6,000,000. Participants can compete for prize pools totaling $6,000,000 across five sub-campaigns: Voyage Adventure, Solo Trading Contest, Referral Contest, Christmas Airdrop Day, and Share & Earn.

At the heart of the campaign is Voyage Adventur, an immersive game experience where users complete missions, roll dice, and advance across a dynamic board filled with guaranteed rewards at every stop. New participants are greeted with triple welcome gifts upon registration, including a custom avatar frame, dice roll chance, and a buddy's gift box. Sharing that gift box with a friend instantly unlocks bonuses for both players, strengthening the spirit of community from the very first step. As users progress, landing on special tiles triggers extra surprises, including mystery boxes, buddy gift exchanges, and power boosts, and those who reach the final destination will celebrate with an additional 1 ETH reward.

Running alongside the game, BingX is launching a high-stakes Solo Trading Contest featuring a massive $2,060,000 prize pool across futures and spot leaderboards, where the most skilled traders can earn up to $568,000 each. Users can also join the Referral Contest, where inviting newcomers to complete a qualified trade unlocks rewards of up to $10,000.

To spread even more holiday cheer, BingX will host a $1,000,000 Christmas Airdrop on December 24. Any user who trades at least $1 in futures trading within the 24-hour window will be eligible. And to encourage community celebration, participants who share the event on social media will receive an additional $15 voucher.

"With this campaign, we’re raising the bar for what a trading platform can offer," Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented. "From immersive gameplay to million-dollar prize pools, we are creating an experience that blends entertainment with opportunity, giving our users more ways than ever to engage and win.”

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.