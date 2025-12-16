AKC Canine Health Foundation Announces Dr. Lisa Freeman as Recipient of Inaugural Canine Health Discovery of the Year Award

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all dogs through research and discovery, is excited to announce Dr. Lisa Freeman of Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University as the winner of the 2025 Canine Health Discovery of the Year Award.

Dr. Freeman has won this award for her pioneering research into diet-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Her work has uncovered a promising biological mechanism that may explain why dogs are developing this devastating disease — offering the potential to fundamentally shift our understanding of diet-associated DCM and accelerate the path to prevention and treatment.

“I’m honored to have our research recognized by the inaugural Canine Health Discovery Award, and to be nominated alongside such a talented group of researchers and scientists working to enhance the health of dogs,” said Dr. Freeman, veterinary nutritionist and professor at Cummings School. “I’m grateful to the AKC Canine Health Foundation for their support of this work and their commitment to support scientific research that improves dogs’ lives.”

For the first time this year, the Canine Health Discovery of the Year Award set out to annually honor the most significant research advancement that transforms the health and well-being of dogs, with $75,000 in potential research funding and a $10,000 cash prize going to the winner, which Dr. Freeman will be using to further her research into diet-associated DCM. The three finalists for the award, Drs. Freeman, Otto, and Raffan were honored at the Foundation’s annual Canines & Cocktails gala on December 11.

“Dr. Freeman’s winning research into diet-associated DCM is exactly the type of innovation the Discovery Award was created to spotlight: research that is bold, rigorous, and capable of transforming the lives of dogs and the people who love them,” said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, AKC Canine Health Foundation. “I have such gratitude for the way our community has come together to celebrate and support Dr. Freeman and the seven other semifinalists for this award in its inaugural year.”

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.