Cate & Chloe Offers Historic Discounts on Bestselling Jewelry Through December 24

Phoenix, Arizona , Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium jewelry brand Cate & Chloe is offering historic low prices on its bestselling collections through December 24, 2025, exclusively on Walmart.com. The promotion features the Bianca 18K White Gold Plated 25mm Hoop Earrings with Simulated Diamond Crystals, available with guaranteed Christmas delivery for last-minute shoppers.





The Bianca 18K White Gold Plated 25mm Hoop Earrings

Product Link: https://www.walmart.com/ip/825314902

"As a brand, we have made sure to have our best sellers fully stocked this holiday season to help customers shop until the last minute, and on Walmart, they are advertising that you can order products that are WFS eligible up until December 24 at 5 p.m. and still get it in time for Christmas," said Robert Boniface, spokesperson for Cate & Chloe. "As one of the top jewelry brands on Walmart.com this holiday season, we are continuing to invest heavily into our inventory at Walmart warehouses to ensure that all our customers can get all of their gifting needs for mom, daughter, niece, best friend, and even treat themselves this holiday season."

The Bianca hoop earrings combine luxurious 18K white gold plating with simulated diamond crystals. The 25mm classic hoop design features hypoallergenic, nickel-free construction and arrives in signature gift-ready packaging backed by the brand's satisfaction guarantee.

"Hoop earrings remain one of the most enduring jewelry styles because they offer versatility across casual and formal settings," Boniface added. "The Bianca Collection represents our commitment to creating pieces that feel elevated but fit naturally into everyday routines. At these historic low prices, we're offering designer jewelry at unprecedented value without compromising quality."

The promotion runs through December 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST, available exclusively at Walmart.com with guaranteed Christmas delivery for qualifying orders.

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

