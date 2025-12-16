Rocket Lab Schedules Launch for U.S. Space Force’s STP-S30 Mission, Brings Launch Forward By Several Months

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced its next Electron launch will deploy the STP-S30 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) after accelerating the launch of the mission by several months, demonstrating Rocket Lab’s agility in meeting the Department of War’s (DoW) space access demands.

The launch, named ‘Don’t Be Such A Square’, is scheduled to liftoff from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Wallops Island, Virginia during a launch window that opens on December 18 at 05:00 UTC/12:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 p.m. Pacific on December 17).

Led by the DoW’s Space Test Program (STP) and the Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP), the STP-S30 mission will deploy the first four DiskSats to space: disk-shaped spacecraft platforms developed by The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace), managed by the SSC’s System Delta 89 (SYD 89) Capability Development Branch and funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Small Spacecraft & Distributed Systems program, based at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley within the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, that offer an alternative approach to small satellites. Electron will deliver these DiskSats to a 550km low Earth orbit where Aerospace will test their maneuverability, launch dispenser mechanism, and orbit-changing capabilities using electric propulsion - key features for flexible, responsive space operations.

Working with RSLP, Rocket Lab was able to accelerate the ‘Don’t Be Such A Square’ launch to tomorrow from its initial target of April 2026, in what will be a demonstration of Rocket Lab’s industry-leading responsive launch service. The launch is also scheduled to take place less than a month after Rocket Lab’s most recent LC-2 launch, which was the first of two missions Rocket Lab recently deployed within 48 hours from two different hemispheres.

‘Don’t Be Such A Square’ will be Electron’s 20th launch of the year and 78th mission overall.

‘Don’t Be Such A Square’ launch information: https://rocketlabcorp.com/missions/next-mission

‘Don’t Be Such A Square’ launch window opens:

12:00 a.m. EST, December 18

05:00 UTC, December 18

9:00 pm PST, December 17

6:00 pm NZDT, December 18

About Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

