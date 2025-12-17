Virtune Extends Partnership with Truls Möregårdh

Stockholm, December 17, 2025 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, is extending its collaboration with table tennis star Truls Möregårdh. After winning two Olympic silver medals in 2024 and defeating the world number one in the final of the major tournament WTT Europe Smash 2025, Truls enters the intense 2026 season with both energy and curiosity, qualities that also define Virtune’s view of the future.

Virtune is a leading Swedish regulated crypto asset manager. The company has grown rapidly in the Nordic region and is now also expanding into the German market, with the ambition of providing both retail and professional investors with a safer and regulated way to invest in crypto assets.

“I like working with Virtune because they dare to explore how investments can evolve in the future. That suits me and the way I want to think going forward. Continuing our partnership feels both right and inspiring ahead of the next season,” says Truls Möregårdh.

Truls is known for his entertaining playing style and his willingness to try new things, which has included experimenting with new types of table tennis rackets and adopting a more audience-friendly style of play. The combination of performance, personality, and curiosity makes him a natural ambassador for Virtune.

“Truls is a player who both thinks innovatively and entertains. That makes him a perfect ambassador for us. We want to be part of his journey and follow his successes in the years to come. It’s a partnership that means a great deal to us and that we look forward to developing further,” says Christopher Kock, CEO and co-founder of Virtune.

The partnership means that Truls will feature in Virtune’s communications and participate in activities throughout the year.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

About Virtune

Virtune is a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager and an issuer of 100% physically backed exchange-traded products (ETP). The company has experienced rapid growth in the Nordics since launching its first ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in May 2023. Today, Virtune manages around SEK 3.2 billion in assets and has earned the trust of more than 150,000 institutional and private investors.

Since the beginning, Virtune has had investor protection, transparency, and innovation as its core values - with a strong commitment to educating the market about crypto assets and ETPs.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.